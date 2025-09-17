Why Tetairoa McMillan Is A Prime Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 3
Wide receiver performance has been all over the place during the first two weeks of the 2025 season. If you are looking for a consistent wideout for your fantasy football squad, take notice of Tetairoa McMillan. The rookie wide receiver has looked very impressive in his first two games, establishing himself as the number one target in the Carolina Panthers’ offense. Let’s dive into his performance and fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season.
Week 2 Performance
Tetairoa McMillan is coming off the first 100-yard game of his young NFL career, hauling in 6 catches on 10 targets. He showed off his elite ability to make contested catches and pick up yards after the reception. With 19 total targets through the first two weeks, T-Mac has established himself as the clear number one option for Bryce Young in the Carolina offense.
Tetairoa McMillan 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
T-Mac projects very well for the rest of the 2025 fantasy football season. The Carolina Panthers will most likely be underdogs in almost every single game, so they will remain a pass-heavy offense. Week 2 was a great example of this as Bryce Young threw the ball for the entire fourth quarter as the Panthers attempted a late game comeback against the Arizona Cardinals.
McMillan was drafted with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The young receiver. As the season goes on and T-Mac furthers his chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young, the duo should produce a high volume of targets, receptions, and yards on the field. If McMillan can establish himself as a red zone threat like he was in college, his touchdown upside will increase his fantasy ceiling.
Currently, T-Mac is a consensus WR2 for fantasy football squads, but don’t be surprised if he is at the WR1 level by the end of the season. His elite receiving skills, high volume in the Carolina offense, and chemistry with Bryce Young project him as an elite fantasy football player. Trade for him now before his fantasy stock skyrockets during the remainder of the season.
Tetairoa McMillan Preseason Analysis
Prior to the season, Senior Fantasy Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about McMillan:
Over the past two seasons, McMillian has been active in the Arizona Wildcats' passing attack (90/1,402/10 and 84/1,319/8). He’s gained 16.1 yards per catch in college while starting 33 games over three years of action. McMillian had more than 200 receiving yards three times in his career (11/266/1, 10/304/4, and 10/202/1) while gaining more than 100 yards in nine other matchups (7/132/2, 8/161/1, 6/138, 9/107/1, 8/116/1, 10/160, 11/138, 8/161, and 9/115). He had a floor of six catches in 13 of his final 16 college starts.
For an NFL team seeking a receiver with size (6’4” and 220 lbs.), McMillian profiles in the realm of Mike Evans, with favorable speed (approximately 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash) for his build. His movements threaten defenses at the second and third levels while having juice in the open field with the ball in his hands. His pass routes have a rhythmic feel, allowing him to create wins with double moves.
McMillian is a hand catcher with a wide wingspan. He’ll have success at the goal line on jump balls and fade patterns. I expect his floor and early career path to parallel Michael Pittman, but his ceiling is much higher due to his ability to make more significant plays.
McMillian brings a unique skill set to the wide receiver position due to his frame and speed. He instantly gives Bryce Young a winning score option while checking the foundation WR1 box. Based on his wide receiver ranking (27th) in early July, McMillian must score about 200.00 fantasy points in PPR formats to reach par for his ADP.
A fantasy drafter must decide if he can beat a 70/800/7 season in his rookie campaign to turn a profit. Last year, Xavier Leggette (49/497/4) and Adam Thielen (48/615/5 – 10 games) were Carolina’s top receiving options. I’m interested in McMillian at the right price, which will be reflected by the summer reports out of Panthers’ camp.
Through two games, T-Mac seems poised to exceed his preseason expectations. Fantasy managers in all formats should target him via trade, particularly in PPR formats.