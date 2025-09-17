Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers Featuring Aaron Rodgers
There were a lot of injuries to quarterbacks over the past few weeks. Fantasy owners will be without or likely be without Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy, JJ McCarthy, and Justin Fields this week, and there is even a chance that Jayden Daniels can't play. That makes streaming a quarterback both important and difficult for this week. These are the quarterback streamers for Week 3.
QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Even as someone who has not had any interest in Rodgers for fantasy purposes since he was still with the Packers, it's hard to ignore how this week's matchup is lining up for Rodgers. He gets to take on a New England Patriots defense that was lit up by both Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa for a combined 677 yards and three touchdowns. We would not be surprised if they ultimately end up being a bottom-five pass defense this season.
To make things even better, the Steelers' defense looks like one of the worst in the league as well, allowing 63 points through two weeks to the Jets and the Seahawks. That has resulted in Rodgers throwing for 447 yards and five touchdowns in two games against significantly better defenses than the Pats. He is worth consideration this week.
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young didn't play well last week, but he did throw the ball 55 times and put up strong fantasy numbers. That is crazy volume for any quarterback. This week, he takes on the Atlanta Falcons, and we fully expect him to have to air it out early and often to keep up again this week. Last week, he threw for 328 yards and three TDs. Through two games, he has thrown the ball 90 times. It may not be pretty, but he's going to air it out every week because the team has no other choice. The defense can't stop anybody, so they have to throw to keep up. You can definitely do worse than Young this week.
QB Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings
This feels gross, but Wentz is going to be the Vikings starter this week, and he's going to be going up against a terrible Cincinnati Bengals defense. The only downside, other than him being Carson Wentz, is that without Joe Burrow, you run the risk of this not becoming a shootout. Jake Browning is a solid backup; however, he is nothing close to Burrow. If you are in a deep league and need someone to start, Wentz could be a sneaky good option in Week 3.