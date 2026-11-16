As the fantasy football playoffs get closer, there are still moves on the waiver wire that can win leagues. Here are four players not getting much attention on the Week 11 waiver wire who are long shots to be some of the best waiver adds in the 2026 season.

Chimere Dike

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Tennessee Titans continue to lose games, their passing offense under second-year signal-caller, Came Ward, continues to improve. Over the Titans' last three games, they are averaging the 11th most passing yards per game in the NFL, 228.3. That volume now has the chance to bring other Tennessee pass catchers, other than rookie WR Carnell Tate, into fantasy football relevance. One of those players is second-year WR Chimere Dike.

In Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dike had a bad statistical outing, logging just two receptions for 16 yards on three targets. But in that game, along with his Week 8 outing against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he recorded five receptions on six targets for 71 yards and a TD, his snap share dramatically rose. That is somewhat due to Tate being out in both of those games, but even when he returns, based on just how much Dike's snap share went up, he should still play a notable amount.

Dike in Week 8 played in 82% of snaps, and in Week 9 he played in 95%. Before that, his highest snap share in 2026 was 21%. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is rostered by 2.3% of teams.

Ja’Kobi Lane

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) is greeted by teammates after his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the addition of QB Jacoby Brissett, the Baltimore Ravens' WRs have arguably the best fantasy outlook going forward that they have had all season. During his time with the Cardinals, especially in the 2025 season, both his WR Michael Wilson and TE Trey McBride were among the best players at their positions in fantasy. Now with Baltimore, he has the possibility of elevating more players' fantasy value, with rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane being a primary Ravens player who could see their fantasy stock rise the most.

Lane has shown flashes of being a high-level WR and has steadily been involved in Baltimore’s offense, playing in over 50% of snaps in all of the Ravens' last four games. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is rostered by just 6.2% of teams.

Konata Mumpfield

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Los Angeles Rams WR Davante Adams is nearing a return, WR Puka Nacua is set to miss extended time after being placed on the injured reserve. That still brings the potential for another WR to step up for the Rams in a big way. A WR who could do that is Konata Mumpfield.

In Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, Mumpfield had three receptions on four targets for 81 yards. In the contest, he played in the third-most snaps he has played in all season, at 63%. With the volume of the Rams’ pass game, they are averaging the ninth-most passing yards per game in the league: 252.4; Mumpfield is worth adding in fantasy. He is rostered by just 12.7% of teams in ESPN fantasy leagues.

Dylan Sampson

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) catches a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Browns RB Dylan Sampson is one of the best RB handcuffs in all of fantasy, and he is available on the majority of waivers. Over the past three games, Sampson has had a larger snap share than the RB ahead of him on Cleveland’s depth chart, Quinshon Judkins. In those outings, he has been underwhelming as a rusher, but has shown extreme upside as a pass-catcher. He has a combined 13 receptions on 19 targets for 120 receiving yards over that span.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently rostered by 26.3% of teams.

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