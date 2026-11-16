With Week 10 almost over, outside of tonight's Monday Night Football game, we have to start looking ahead. As always, that starts with the waiver wire.

There will be plenty of potentially strong options available on the waiver wire this week, especially at running back, including Kaleb Johnson and Seth McGowan. Which one should you prioritize on the Week 11 waiver wire?

Waiver Wire Debate: Kaleb Johnson vs Seth McGowan

RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

We got essentially what we expected out of Johnson this week. He led the Packers' backfield on the ground with 10 of the 16 running back carries, which he took for 42 yards. That may have actually exceeded my expectations by a bit in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

That's one of the big issues, though. The bottom line is that Johnson isn't very good, and the Packers' rushing attack as a whole is even worse. He also didn't see any of the team's four running back targets.

Splitting volume in an already bad backfield for a mediocre-at-best running back just isn't enough. Then you have the issue that Josh Jacobs is only expected to miss another week or two.

In the best-case scenario, barring something unforeseen happening with Jacobs off-field issues, you're getting Johnson heading into his bye week with the Los Angeles Rams on the other side. Then maybe you get him for one more game against the Saints if you're lucky.

Johnson is clearly not a great investment. However, is he a safer option than McGowan, who is in a backfield with an All-Pro running back?

RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

McGowan has impressed during his rookie season and essentially split the backfield with Jonathan Taylor this week on the ground. It doesn't make a ton of sense that the Colts are still splitting carries between Taylor and McGowan now that the NFL Trade Deadline has passed, but they are.

There is a good chance that McGowan was picked up and then dropped after the deadline passed, but that may have been a big mistake. McGowan has now scored a touchdown in consecutive weeks, and the Week 10 usage was very telling.

In Week 10, Taylor carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards and 5.2 yards per carry, while McGowan carried the ball 12 times for 77 yards and a touchdown, at 6.4 yards per carry. The fact that they are still using McGowan like this. The bubble may burst, but there is at least hope that he could maintain a similar role for the remainder of the season.

Verdict

McGowan should easily be the higher priority on the waiver wire this week. This shouldn't even be a real debate. There is a chance that McGowan could be a matchup-based flex option and a valuable handcuff if Taylor were to miss any time. Johnson will be neither of those things.

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