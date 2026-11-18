In a perfect world, we would all have locked-in running backs who we can start every week. Spoiler alert: this is not a perfect world, and it could be a brutal week for fantasy football owners.



There are a ton of big byes and injuries for us to contend with. We are going to help you navigate the running back position here. These are our fantasy football running back streamers for Week 11.



Running Back Streamers: Week 11



RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos



Dobbins has seen his usage drop drastically in the past three games, as rookie Jonah Coleman has taken over the lead-back role in the Broncos' backfield. However, we have seen this backfield have more than one viable running back often in the past, and they have a great matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.



RB Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders



Over the past two games, Ekeler has seen 17 carries and seven targets. He has also seen at least eight carries in three consecutive games. While he hasn't been overly productive, the opportunity is there, which is more than you can say for most streaming options this week.



We expect his Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals to have a lot of scoring. That should lead to more targets for Ekeler as the Commanders scramble to keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.



RB Emari Demercado, Houston Texans



David Montgomery is expected to return on Thursday Night Football after a lengthy absence due to a groin injury. Currently, he is being viewed as being on the right side of questionable.



We are assuming Montgomery plays and still believe Demercado should be considered as a streamer. Montgomery is coming off a soft-tissue injury and hasn't been very good this season. In what should be a blowout, Demercado could get a ton of work in this game.



RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens



Hill could be a valuable asset not only this week but for the rest of the season. When the Ravens are losing, which they have been doing a lot of lately, Hill gets a lot more work.

Over the past three games, he has seen 33 opportunities (15 carries and 18 targets), which includes double-digit opportunities in all three games. We do not expect the Ravens to beat the Carolina Panthers this week, and Hill should once again see plenty of work.

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