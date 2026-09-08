If you punted on drafting a defense this season, you are in the right spot. Defense/special teams (D/ST) streaming remains one of the most reliable ways to gain an edge, provided you match talent against vulnerable, turnover-prone offenses. Here are the top five undrafted fantasy defense targets available on most waiver wires for Week 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. Cleveland Browns

The Jaguars defense opens as big home favorites against a Cleveland Browns offense making its first start with Deshaun Watson under center. While Jacksonville ranked just 27th in sacks last year with a 36.2% pressure rate, their secondary proved elite by surrendering just 6.2 yards per pass attempt (3rd in the NFL). Josh Hines-Allen ranked fifth among all qualified defenders in individual pressure rate, giving them the pass-rush upside to force Watson into long-down-and-distance mistakes.

Chicago Bears D/ST at Carolina Panthers

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) acknowledge the crowd against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears defense ended last season on an upward trajectory, finishing top-eight in overall takeaways and generating a 23.4% pressure rate. Facing a Carolina Panthers offense that surrendered 4.1 sacks per contest and converted just 32.1% of third downs last year, Chicago presents an ideal matchup. Their ball-hawking secondary should feast on an offense forced into passing downs to keep pace.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST at Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks around the field during warmups prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme thrives on bringing disguised pressure against protection schemes that struggle to handle extra rushers. While Cincinnati's offense features firepower, their pass protection allowed a elevated 8.1% sack rate on dropbacks last season. The Buccaneers generate splash plays at a high rate, making them a sneaky, differential play for managers seeking upside over safety.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts feature an aggressive front seven that excels at disrupting dropback timing, recording a 38.5% pressure rate when rushing four. Playing at home in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis offers a baseline floor built on controlling the line of scrimmage and driving down efficiency in third-and-long situations.

New York Jets D/ST vs. Tennessee Titans

The Jets are largely undrafted in standard leagues, making them a premier streaming option against the Tennessee offense led by second-year quarterback Cam Ward. As the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, Ward took 52 sacks last season—the second-most in the NFL—behind an offensive line that surrendered a 39.7% third-down conversion rate. Upfront, the Jets held opponents to 5.6 yards per play, giving them a heavy physical advantage in forcing obvious passing situations where Ward's 5.38% career fumble rate becomes a major liability.