5 Fantasy Football Defense / Special Teams Waiver Wire Targets to Stream in Week 1
If you punted on drafting a defense this season, you are in the right spot. Defense/special teams (D/ST) streaming remains one of the most reliable ways to gain an edge, provided you match talent against vulnerable, turnover-prone offenses. Here are the top five undrafted fantasy defense targets available on most waiver wires for Week 1.
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. Cleveland Browns
The Jaguars defense opens as big home favorites against a Cleveland Browns offense making its first start with Deshaun Watson under center. While Jacksonville ranked just 27th in sacks last year with a 36.2% pressure rate, their secondary proved elite by surrendering just 6.2 yards per pass attempt (3rd in the NFL). Josh Hines-Allen ranked fifth among all qualified defenders in individual pressure rate, giving them the pass-rush upside to force Watson into long-down-and-distance mistakes.
Chicago Bears D/ST at Carolina Panthers
The Bears defense ended last season on an upward trajectory, finishing top-eight in overall takeaways and generating a 23.4% pressure rate. Facing a Carolina Panthers offense that surrendered 4.1 sacks per contest and converted just 32.1% of third downs last year, Chicago presents an ideal matchup. Their ball-hawking secondary should feast on an offense forced into passing downs to keep pace.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST at Cincinnati Bengals
Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme thrives on bringing disguised pressure against protection schemes that struggle to handle extra rushers. While Cincinnati's offense features firepower, their pass protection allowed a elevated 8.1% sack rate on dropbacks last season. The Buccaneers generate splash plays at a high rate, making them a sneaky, differential play for managers seeking upside over safety.
Indianapolis Colts D/ST vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Colts feature an aggressive front seven that excels at disrupting dropback timing, recording a 38.5% pressure rate when rushing four. Playing at home in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis offers a baseline floor built on controlling the line of scrimmage and driving down efficiency in third-and-long situations.
New York Jets D/ST vs. Tennessee Titans
The Jets are largely undrafted in standard leagues, making them a premier streaming option against the Tennessee offense led by second-year quarterback Cam Ward. As the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, Ward took 52 sacks last season—the second-most in the NFL—behind an offensive line that surrendered a 39.7% third-down conversion rate. Upfront, the Jets held opponents to 5.6 yards per play, giving them a heavy physical advantage in forcing obvious passing situations where Ward's 5.38% career fumble rate becomes a major liability.
Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.