Adonai Mitchell and 3 Other Week 7 Fantasy Waiver Wire Adds No One Is Talking About

Headed into Week 7 of the fantasy football season, there are a ton of players who are flying under the radar in this week’s fantasy waiver wire pool. With that, here are four deep fantasy sleepers worth taking a chance on adding off fantasy waivers this week.

Adonai Mitchell

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. had a great outing in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. He logged six receptions on seven targets for 103 yards and a TD. In PPR formats for the week, he ranked as WR6, without Monday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders being accounted for.

So, headed into Week 7, Cooper Jr. is probably on the majority of fantasy managers' minds when thinking of who to add off waivers. However, another Jets WR may actually have a better fantasy outlook for the rest of 2026, than him. That being Adonai Mitchell.

Cooper Jr. in Week 6 played in 82% of snaps. He could see his snap share deplete immediately upon the return of Mitchell, who is out with an injury and is listed as week-to-week.

Prior to getting hurt, Mitchell had an encouraging performance in the last game he was available, against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. He had six receptions for 63 yards on a team-high 12 targets. That, compounded with how he played in the final stretch of the 2025 season, makes him a great player to take a chance on in fantasy. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently rostered by 17.4% of teams.

Malachi Fields

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants' passing offense continues to really only target two guys: TE Isaiah Likely and WR Malik Nabers. If their production does inevitably get spread out, the next player in line to get a notable target share should be WR Malachi Fields.

In Week 6, the listed WR2 on the Giants roster played in a season-high 94% of snaps. That helped him get a season-high in targets, logging eight. The WR3 of the Giants, Darnell Mooney, left with a neck injury in Week 6, and if he is sidelined at all, Fields should continue to at least see a more increased role than the one he had in his first five games of 2026.

Also helping Fields' chances of being a possible fantasy starting option in 2026 is the usage of New York's passing attack of late. In the Giants' past three games, they are averaging the second-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 304.7. Fields in ESPN fantasy leagues is rostered by 5.4% of teams.

Michael Mayer

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE2 on his own team, so what. While the Las Vegas Raiders have one of their best TEs in the NFL, Brock Bowers, as the season has gone on, their TE2, Michael Mayer, has continually generated notable fantasy points. In Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, he had seven receptions on nine targets for 95 yards. His sample size of having games like these is starting to get too big to ignore. Overall, through six weeks, he ranks as TE10 in PPR formats in fantasy, ahead of a couple of highly regarded fantasy TEs. Bills TE Dalton Kincaid and Green Bay Packers TE Tucker Kraft.

Despite his production, he is available on most waiver wires, and his production looks like it could be sustainable. The lowest snap share he has had in a week was 65%, and he has played in over 80% of snaps in four of six games. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently rostered by 14.9% of teams.

J.J. McCarthy

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) and New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings was a disaster, but in his second stint with the Giants, J.J. McCarthy looked great. Against the New Orleans Saints, he went 11-of-21 for 243 passing yards and had a 1-1 TD-to-INT ratio. He is expected to be named the Giants' starter at QB ahead of veteran Jameis Winston going into Week 7.

With the volume that the Giants have thrown the ball of late, McCarthy could possibly be a must-start in certain matchups moving forward this season. He is currently rostered by 0.9% of teams in ESPN fantasy leagues.

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