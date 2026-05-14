Best Waiver Wire Pitcher Prospects to Add Featuring Braxton Garrett & Troy Melton 

Yesterday was a dark day for the fantasy team giddy about the arrival and future success of Robby Snelling. After one start in his major league career, he was placed on the injury list with a UCL sprain in his left elbow. In the fantasy market, game managers must keep their heads down searching for the next man up, and there are options in the minors at AAA for Miami.

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins

Garrett supporters in the high-stakes market were disappointed when Robby Snelling beat their buy-and-hold investment to the majors. Their giddiness returned one week later. The Marlins must have known something was up with Snelling after his major league debut, based on Garrett not pitching at AAA since May 5th.

Over his last two games, Garrett lost some momentum on the mound, leading to six runs, six hits, three home runs, and seven walks over eight innings with nine strikeouts. He even hit two batters over this span. His AAA season opened with success over 23.1 innings (0.77 ERA, 0.514 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 23.1 innings). Garrett brings a soft-tossing profile (92.0 mph), but his fastball and sinker have been higher in 2026 than in previous seasons.

Braxton Garrett recalled from Triple-A by the Marlins. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 14, 2026

Miami called up Braxton on Thursday to face the Minnesota Twins. In 2022 and 2023, he went 12-14 over 48 games and 47 starts for the Marlins with a 3.63 ERA, 1.183 WHIP, and 246 strikeouts over 247.2 innings. In December of 2024, Braxton had his second TJ surgery that included an internal brace, giving him about 15 months of recovery time before pitching in the minors in late March.

Thomas White, Miami Marlins

White is another high-ceiling arm in the Marlins system. After battling an oblique issue in spring training, he made his AA debut on April 2nd. Over two appearances at that level, command (six walks over six innings) was an issue, but White still posted a 3.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts. Miami promoted him to AAA in mid-April (3.07 ERA, 11 hits, one home run, and seven walks over 14.2 innings with 22 strikeouts). He has yet to record an out in the sixth inning while averaging only 4.1 innings over his last 48 starts in the minors.

Grayson Rodriguez, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Angels have floated the idea that Rodriguez may start on Sunday after making two rehab appearances at rookie and A-Ball. Against lesser competition, he allowed three runs, 12 hits, and two walks over 9.2 innings, highlighted by 18 strikeouts (11 in his last start). Rodriguez threw 94 pitches (63 strikeouts) in his last outing.

I expect some rust, while still carrying some injury risk, but he has the talent to help fantasy teams. Rodriguez is 20-8 over 43 starts in the majors with a 4.11 ERA, 1.291 WHIP, and 259 strikeouts over 238.2 innings. His missed time this spring was due to a right shoulder issue.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Last Friday night, Anderson was dominate for the sixth time this season at AA. He allowed one run, two hits, a home run, and one walk over 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts. He had yet to throw over 75 pitches in a game. Anderson now has 30.0 innings of experience in the minors, leading to a 3-0 record with a 0.60 ERA, 0.667 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts.

Troy Melton, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton throws at live batting practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three games into his rehab assignment at A and AAA, Melton has allowed a run, four hits, and two walks over 6.2 innings with 10 strikeouts. His average fastball came in at 96.4 mph in his last outing at AAA (no runs, two hits, and two walks over two innings with three strikeouts). Melton upped his pitch count (54 – 33 for strikes) in his last outing, suggesting that he needs about two more starts before getting called up.

In his first season in Detroit handled himself well over 16 games and four starts (3-2 with a 2.76 ERA, 1,007 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 45.2 innings) despite allowing seven home runs. In late February, Melton suffered a right elbow strain, pushing him to the 60-day injured list (May 27th should be his earliest return date).

Ryan Johnson, Los Angeles Angels

After two rehab starts (three runs, eight hits, one home run, and one walk over 8.1 innings with 12 strikeouts) at A and AAA, the Angels called up Johnson this week. He has yet to be an asset in the majors (18 runs, 31 hits, five home runs, and nine walks over 18.0 innings with 18 strikeouts), partly due to him making the jump to the majors after short, elite innings at High A (1.88 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 57.1 innings while allowing 41 hits, three home runs, and 10 walks).

Johnson features a sinker as his top pitch, but its velocity (92.1 mph) was down in his last AAA appearance (94.7 mph in 2025). He falls into an arm to follow until he is stretched out and shows success as a starter in the majors. Johnson could also back his way into a closing job.

Matt Wilkinson, San Francisco Giants

Canada relief pitcher Matt Wilkinson (35) throws during the eighth inning against the United States during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A trade to the Giants over the past week for Patrick Bailey could lead to Wilkinson making the jump from AA to the majors. In his first appearance for San Francisco in the minors, he allowed no runs, two hits, and no walks over five innings with six strikeouts. Wilkinson lowered his ERA (1.35) and WHIP (0.840) over his 33.1 innings at AA while adding 42 strikeouts. He allowed only one home run this year.

In 2024, Wilkinson was stellar over 23 starts between High A and A (1.98 ERA, 0.906 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts over 113.2 innings). He lost his command (45 walks over 104.0 innings) the following season at High A, leading to a much higher ERA (4.24) and WHIP (1.375), while picking up 117 strikeouts.

River Ryan, Los Angeles Dodgers

After missing over a month at AAA with a hamstring issue, Ryan is scheduled to start on Friday night. He allowed four runs, nine hits, and two walks over seven innings with 10 strikeouts across his first two games in the minors. Ryan was a late-flier favorite in the high-stakes market in March after pitching well over four starts in 2024 for the Dodgers (1-0 with a 1.33 ERA, 1.180 WHIP, and 18 strikeouts over 20.1 innings). His season ended with TJ surgery in August. Over the past three years, he’s only pitched 51.1 innings over 14 starts.

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