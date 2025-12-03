Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (DST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate.

Outside of a few elite options, most defenses remain volatile from week to week. This makes the streaming strategy, which rotates DST based on matchups, game script and injuries, oftentimes more valuable.

Below are three streamable DST options available in many leagues that could help you survive Week 14.

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Buccaneers vs. Saints (ESPN: 36% Yahoo: 56%)

The Buccaneers had a rough stretch of fantasy performances before their six-point outing in Week 13. They scored zero points or less in three straight outings off their bye, but still rank as a top 11 DST on ESPN. The Saints have awarded an average of 9.67 fantasy points per game to opposing DST units this season, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. They’ve also scored the second fewest points this season (170), trailing only the Titans. Tampa Bay last played New Orleans in Week 8, and the Buccaneers DST posted 25 fantasy points as they forced four turnovers, five sacks and allowed just three points.

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) and safety Tykee Smith (23) react after a tackle during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Commanders @ Vikings (ESPN: 18% Yahoo: 17%)

The Commanders have been one of the worst DST units in fantasy football, as they’ve scored zero points or less in six games. However, no team has awarded more fantasy points to opposing DSTs than the Vikings per game this season (11.58). Minnesota quarterbacks have thrown the most interceptions (19) while being sacked the third most times (43). J.J. McCarthy is expected to return as the Vikings’ starting QB in Week 14. McCarthy has the lowest passer rating in the NFL and is tied for the fourth-most interceptions thrown (10) despite playing just six games.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) chase in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dolphins @ Jets (ESPN: 17% Yahoo: 25%)

The Dolphins are the only team on this list not facing a rookie quarterback, as they face veteran Tyrod Taylor and the Jets in Week 14. Taylor has been an upgrade over Justin Fields, but that’s not saying much. Both Jets QBs have been sacked the fifth-most this season, a combined 41 times. Miami has also rebounded after a rough start to the season defensively. They’ve allowed just over 14 points per game over their last three while forcing an interception and a fumble recovery in each. That has translated to an average of over 10 fantasy points per game in that span.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, SPAIN; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) in the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ana Beltran/Reuters via Imagn Images | Ana Beltran/Reuters via Imagn Images

Titans @ Browns (ESPN: 9% Yahoo: 23%)

Like the Commanders, the Titans' DST truthfully hasn’t been good this season, though they’ve turned things around to a degree in their last four outings. However, their matchup makes them a worthy streaming option. I’m not a hater of the Sheadur Sanders hype, but it's proven to be a solid strategy to target whatever DST he’s facing through his first two NFL starts. The Raiders posted seven points with an interception and a fumble recovery against Sanders and the Browns in Week 12, and the 49ers forced two fumble recoveries and limited the Browns' offense to eight points for 12 fantasy points last week.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch (4) is tackled by Tennessee Titans defenders Jalyn Armour-Davis (18), Quandre Diggs (28) and Xavier Woods (25) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

