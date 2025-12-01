Vikings injury notes from KOC, including a J.J. McCarthy update

After missing Sunday's game in Seattle while in the concussion protocol, quarterback J.J. McCarthy is expected to clear the protocol this week and return as the Vikings' starter for their upcoming home game against the Commanders, head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.

"He's symptom-free," O'Connell said. "Now the last phase, I believe, of the protocol is he needs to just have a full practice day, and that should come on Wednesday. Expecting, barring any unforeseen changes to where he's at today, having that Wednesday will allow him to have a normal full week and likely be able to go in as our starter on Sunday."

McCarthy missing the game against the Seahawks may have protected him from a fate not unlike the one that rookie Max Brosmer ended up living out in his first career start. In a tough road spot against an elite defense, Brosmer fell way below the very low production bar set by McCarthy, throwing for 126 yards and four interceptions in a 26-0 defeat.

With the Vikings fully eliminated from any potential playoff hunt after four straight losses, the final five games of this season will be about restoring some pride, finding ways to score points, and evaluating what McCarthy looks like heading into the offseason. In an ideal world, he'll show real signs of progress and development that can build hope for the future. That pursuit will start this weekend in a game between the 4-8 Vikings and the 3-9 Commanders, who have lost seven straight after coming up just short against the Broncos on Sunday night.

Other Monday injury updates from KOC

The Vikings got "some good news" on center Ryan Kelly, who left Sunday's game with a hip flexor injury. "He seems like he's gonna be day-to-day but with a real chance to be able to go this week," O'Connell said. Kelly was in his second game back after a six-game concussion absence.

RB Aaron Jones "re-aggravated the shoulder he's been dealing with" but "doesn't seem to have made it any worse for the wear," O'Connell said. That comes off as slightly contradictory, but the logical assumption is that it may have been a pain issue for Jones, not a structural setback. He'll also be day-to-day.

Blake Brandel, who started at left guard for Donovan Jackson, is the latest Vikings player to enter the concussion protocol. He reported some discomfort with his head after the game but was symptom-free on Monday, which is encouraging. "We'll see how he progresses throughout the week," O'Connell said.

The plan for left tackle Christian Darrisaw is for him to "have his normal practice routine and hopefully lead into him playing on Sunday."

As for Jackson, he's "improving by the day" and will also be considered day-to-day. It's possible the Vikings could have their full offensive line available in front of McCarthy for Sunday's game against Washington, but the entire left side of the line will be on this week's injury reports.

More Vikings coverage