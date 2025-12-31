Bills, Packers and Other Week 18 Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers

Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (D/ST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate.

Outside of a few elite options, most defenses remain volatile from week to week. This makes the streaming strategy, which rotates D/ST based on matchups, game script and injuries, oftentimes more valuable.

Below are several streamable D/ST options available in many leagues that could help many win a championship in Week 18.

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Rams vs. Cardinals (ESPN: 65% Yahoo: 61%)

The Rams are a top 10 D/ST in fantasy football this season, partly due to their dominance up front. They’re top 10 in sacks (41 - 10th), interceptions (15 - 7th) and passer rating allowed (86 - 8th). Los Angeles faces a Cardinals team that allows the eighth-most fantasy points per game to D/ST. Arizona has also taken the sixth-most sacks in the NFL. This is a difficult matchup for the Cardinals, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. out.

Jaguars vs. Titans (ESPN: 64% Yahoo: 51%)

The Jaguars have a defense that forces turnovers at a high rate. They rank second behind the Bears with 30 takeaways this season. Although the Titans have been playing much better lately, they still allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to D/ST. Tennessee produces the second-fewest yards on offense and the third-lowest points per game on offense. It has generally been a good strategy to target whichever D/ST plays the Titans each week, and that approach should continue in Week 18.

. @JarrianJones caught an interception in his second consecutive game and is one of four Jaguars since 2018 to record an interception in back-to-back games. The Jaguars' 20 interceptions in 2025 are tied for second most in a season in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/tG5aYVq1Fk — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 28, 2025

Bills vs. Jets (ESPN: 59% Yahoo: 64%)

The Bills are my pick for top streamer of the week. Their defense allows the fewest passing yards per game (163.4), and plays against a Jets offense that produces the fewest passing yards per game (145.8). Brady Cook is expected to make his fifth appearance under center for the Jets. The rookie has thrown one touchdown and seven interceptions this season. New York also surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to D/ST per game in 2025.

The Bills have the number 1 second-half defense in the NFL since week 6.



They have a whopping -0.336 EPA/Play defensively against the pass as well pic.twitter.com/uDaI9A1lMe — Kevin Massare (@KevinMassare) December 29, 2025

Packers @ Vikings (ESPN: 50% Yahoo: 47%)

Ever since Micah Parsons went down, the Packers' defense has struggled. However, those struggles should end in Week 18 against the Vikings. Max Brosmer is likely to start for the Vikings once again. The rookie is yet to throw a touchdown and has four interceptions, all of which came in his first career start. He threw for just 51 yards in his last outing, as well. The Vikings are the most turnover-prone offense in the NFL and surrender the second-mostfantasy points per game to D/ST.

KEISEAN CALLED GAME#ProBowlVote + Keisean Nixon



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/NO7h37ZCzt — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 8, 2025

