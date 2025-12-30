The Las Vegas Raiders, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, And Three More Week 18 D/ST To Target On The Waiver Wire

It’s Week 18, and we’re back with another round of D/ST advice. If you missed last week’s edition, catch up here. This week, several defenses stand out with favorable matchups, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As always, the D/STs we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, making them prime waiver-wire targets. Let’s break down the top five options to consider for your Week 18 lineup.

Las Vegas Raiders 11%

The Raiders rank 27th among fantasy defenses, averaging just 3.4 points per game. They have struggled as a unit all season, posting only two double-digit fantasy performances: Week 6 against the Titans (17 points) and Week 10 against the Broncos (11 points). In their most recent outing in Week 17, the Raiders scored just 1 fantasy point against the Giants, allowing 34 points while recording only two sacks.

This week, they face the Kansas City Chiefs, who are expected to start third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun and will be without their top wide receiver, Rashee Rice. This matchup could provide the Raiders with increased opportunities to generate fantasy points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34%

The Buccaneers currently rank 20th among fantasy defenses, averaging 5.0 points per game. They’ve struggled as a unit down the stretch, posting just 2.1 fantasy points per game over their last eight contests.

Tampa Bay has also lost eight of its last games and now faces a do-or-die matchup against the Panthers in a contest that could decide the NFC South. While recent form is concerning, the matchup offers some hope, as Carolina ranks 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses, giving the Buccaneers a potential opportunity to turn things around when it matters most.

Kansas City Chiefs 31%

The Chiefs currently rank 21st among fantasy defenses, averaging 4.8 points per game. They’ve been a roughly league-average unit for most of the season, with three double-digit fantasy performances to their name.

However, Kansas City has struggled down the stretch, averaging just 2.1 fantasy points per game over their last eight contests—the same mark as the Buccaneers. This week presents an ideal opportunity to reverse that trend and close the season on a high note, as the Chiefs face the 2–14 Raiders, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.

Minnesota Vikings 43%

The Vikings have been one of the top defensive units in fantasy this season, ranking 6th overall and averaging 7.5 fantasy points per game. They’ve recorded four double-digit fantasy performances and have been especially hot down the stretch.

Over their last two games, Minnesota posted 13 fantasy points in Week 16 against the Giants and followed it up with a dominant 22-point showing in Week 17 versus the Lions. This week, the Vikings draw a highly favorable matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses and may once again turn to backup quarterback Malik Willis under center.

Atlanta Falcons 21%

The Falcons currently rank 14th among fantasy defenses, averaging 6.6 points per game. They’ve been a solid unit throughout the season, posting double-digit fantasy performances five times, including a 21-point explosion in Week 2 against the Vikings.

In their most recent outing in Week 17, Atlanta delivered one of their most impressive performances of the year, scoring 14 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, now averaging 30.1 points per game. The Falcons held the Rams to 24 points while generating three interceptions and three sacks.

This week, Atlanta draws a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who rank 27th in the NFL in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses. With New Orleans struggling offensively, the Falcons should have plenty of opportunities to capitalize and continue their defensive momentum.

