Bo Nix Headlines Fantasy Football Players to Drop in Week 7

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season is already on the horizon, so it’s time to consider which roster moves to make in fantasy football leagues. For the incoming wave of waiver wire options, fantasy managers will need to drop players from their rosters to make room for them.

Given this week's developments and league-wide performances, which players are worth dropping in fantasy football entering Week 7?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Nix was the QB11 in fantasy points per game in 2025 (18.6) and QB9 in fantasy points per game in 2024 (19.3). However, Nix has fallen all the way to QB32 in fantasy points per game (12.1) across the first six weeks of this season.

Besides Nix not running as much coming off his season-ending ankle injury, he has the fewest yards per attempt (5.6) and the sixth-highest turnover-worthy play rate (5.0%) among 26 QBs with 150-plus dropbacks in 2026. Despite his woes to begin the year, Nix is still rostered in 66% of Yahoo leagues.

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs after making a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) tackes during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Godwin Jr. has long been a consistent source of fantasy football production when he’s been healthy. But over the first six weeks of this season, Godwin is the WR66 in fantasy points per game (7.6), and he’s yet to clear 10.0 fantasy points in a game.

Along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ aerial attack taking a step back with rookie Jalon Daniels, Godwin has to compete for targets with Emeka Egbuka and rookie Ted Hurst. Even with the third-highest catch rate (82.1%) among 68 WRs with 20-plus targets, Godwin has the fifth-fewest yards per route run (1.02).

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Andrews has possessed a valuable fantasy role over the years as the starting TE in a Lamar Jackson-led offense. That being said, Andrews is the TE25 in fantasy points per game (7.5) through six weeks, and he’s produced 10-plus fantasy points just twice.

In addition to the Baltimore Ravens deploying other TEs in their offense this season, Andrews has the third-fewest yards per reception (7.9), the fewest yards after the catch per reception (2.4), and the fifth-fewest yards per route run (1.30) among 20 TEs with 25-plus targets. At the moment, Andrews is still rostered in 75% of Yahoo leagues.

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson has been mentioned in this article a few times this season, but the veteran TE is still rostered in 62% of Yahoo leagues. Even though Ferguson scored 20.3 fantasy points in Week 2, he’s the TE26 in fantasy points per game (7.4).

Ferguson has failed to score 5-plus fantasy points in four of his first six starts in 2026. Of the 27 TEs with 20-plus targets this season, Ferguson also has the fewest yards per reception (6.8), the second-fewest yards after the catch per reception (2.7), and the fewest yards per route run (0.65).