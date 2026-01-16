Brice Sensabaugh and 4 Other Trending Waiver Wire NBA Fantasy Players Worth the Add

Over the past week, there have been many great fantasy basketball players who have popped up as potential good long-term fantasy options. Here are five trending waiver wire players worth the add.

Brice Sensabaugh

Jan 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Brice Sensabaugh is coming off the best offensive game of his career. On Jan. 14 against the Chicago Bulls, Sensabaugh had 43 points. This is the most points he has had in his career, and it seems he may be starting to hit a stride. It is his second game in his last three where he has had over 25 points.

Sensabaugh on a struggling team like the Jazz is worth the add if a fantasy manager has space. In ESPN fantasy formats, he has been the most-added player in the last seven days, with his roster percentage rising 5.5%.

Grayson Allen

Jan 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Although a veteran, Grayson Allen is a player to look at on the waiver wire. He has had several big scoring games this season, including a match-up against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 10 wheer he had 42 points. Also, in his two most recent games, he has scored over 25 points.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently 41.1% rostered.

Cedric Coward

Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) shoots for three during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With a heavily injured Memphis Grizzlies team, rookie wing Cedric Coward is worth the waiver wire add. Also adding on to the fact that star point guard Ja Morant may be on the move, makes him an even more intriguing addition. This potential move by Memphis could open up a larger role for the rook now and in the future.

Coward on the season has had a ton of notable performances, and has played well in his last three games. Over this stretch, he is averaging 17 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 2.3 APG. He is currently 34.8% rostered on ESPN Fantasy formats.

Anthony Black

Jan 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) in the third quarter at Kia Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If Anthony Black is available in a fantasy manager's league, they need to go and get him. Black is having a career year, and he is currently in one of his best stretches of the 2025-206 season. In his last three games, he is averaging 22.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 6 APG. This feels like it could be sustainable. He showed in his latest game against the Grizzlies that he could still put up great numbers even when the Orlando Magic have all their pieces.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently 62.2% rostered.

Egor Demin

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) celebrates his three point shot against the Orlando Magic to send the game to overtime during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As time goes on in the NBA season, Nets rookie Egor Demin continues to look more comfortable. When coming into the NBA, his playmaking was never questioned; it was his scoring ability that mainly caused concern. As of recent he has shown that he is likely going to figure it out, posting solid scoring numbers over his last 10 games. He has had 10 or more points eight times and scored over 20 points twice. With the Nets, possibly dealing more players at the deadline that do not match there time line, which could open up more windows for offensive opportunity for the rookie, Demin, with his play improving is a great fantasy addition.

Denim on ESPN fantasy basketball formats is currently rostered by 32.8% of teams.

