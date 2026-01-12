Cedric Coward shows Memphis the future as Grizzlies knock off Nets

Yes, Ja Morant's continued absence continued to loom large for the Memphis Grizzlies as trade rumors continued to cloud the team's future. But one part of the process for Memphis moving forward was on full display in FedExForum Sunday afternoon as the Grizzlies beat the Brooklyn Nets 103-98

Cedric Coward is now

From a hot start to the contest to a finish that helped Memphis overcome an eight point deficit with roughly three minutes to go, the Grizzlies rookie was a vital part of Memphis' victory. Brooklyn was without their best player (Michael Porter Jr.) and beating the Nets is not necessarily something you brag about. But given all that Memphis has been through this season, taking the victories where you can get them is key.

Coward's potential has been well-documented. His frame, his work ethic, his mentality overall have all been lauded. But his comfort level continues to rise as a professional. "Ced" committed a key turnover against the Thunder that helped complete a collapse for Memphis Friday. But it was his poise in key moments against Brooklyn that made all the difference just two days later.

Jock Landale is (for right) now

There is growing concern that Zach Edey - who other than the aforementioned Coward perhaps serves as the cornerstone of the Grizzlies future - may not play again for Memphis this season. Perhaps that is an unfair read in to the situation. Time will tell, and at least Edey will be heading to Europe with the team as the Grizzlies face the Orlando Magic.

But while Edey's absence has been felt, Jock Landale has done a better job filling in for him this second run as a starter. Coward, Cam Spencer, and others will get headlines for big time shot making, but so much of what Memphis was able to do to close out the game was because of additional shot attempts secured by Landale's rebounding.

Combine his rebounding with his career-best season shooting the three, and Jock is giving the Grizzlies a needed boost. One they were not necessarily expecting.

Aggressive Santi Aldama is the best Santi

When Santi Aldama is not settling for jumpers, he is much more engaged with what the Memphis Grizzlies are trying to do offensively. Aldama scoring 15 points off the bench isn't the story, that's to be expected from Memphis' de facto sixth man. It's the way he did it that matters.

15 points, 10 shots. Only two threes attempted (he made one). So that means Santi was 6-9 from inside the three point line. He was pushing the issue off the dribble, running the floor in transition, and getting to his spots in rhythm inside the arc. That's not to say Santi should not shoot threes. But as a career 34% three point shooter, that's not the strength of his game.

He is a big with guard-esque ball handling and shooting touch. Use that to pursue mismatches and put the defense back on their heels.

Memphis is off across the pond to take on the Orlando Magic as part of the NBA's European series. The Grizzlies next play on Thursday in Berlin, Germany at 2 PM ET on Prime Video.