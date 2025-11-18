Bryce Young, 2 More Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire Quarterback Targets
Fantasy football managers know how quickly things can change at quarterback. One injury or benching can leave a roster scrambling, and with the fantasy playoffs around the corner, stability is gold. The best waiver-wire additions aren’t just about chasing last week’s stats, but projecting future opportunity and sustainability.
A few scenarios often trigger a midseason QB search: an injury to a starter, a tough upcoming schedule, or a high-upside backup suddenly earning a job. When evaluating waiver options, managers should look for strong passing volume, reliable supporting casts, and favorable matchups. Even a mid-tier quarterback can be a difference-maker when game script and usage align.
Heading into Week 12, three names stand out for fantasy managers in need of a spark or short-term replacement: Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, and Bryce Young.
Note: These quarterbacks are rostered in 50% or fewer of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (35% rostered)
Jacoby Brissett’s run as Arizona’s starter has turned from a temporary stopgap to legitimate fantasy relevance. In Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, Brissett set the NFL record for single-game completions with 47, throwing for 452 yards and two touchdowns on 57 attempts. Even without Marvin Harrison Jr., he completed 82.5% of his passes and posted 21.9 fantasy points. His fifth straight week inside the QB1 tier.
In Week 11, Brissett delivered Michael Wilson the best week of his career. The 25-year-old wideout posted a monstrous 15 receptions for 185 yards on 18 targets.
Since Week 6, Brissett has averaged 21.3 fantasy points per game, surpassing both Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott in that span. He’s thrown at least two touchdowns in every start and hasn’t dipped below 19.4 fantasy points once. Those numbers are backed by volume: Arizona’s defense keeps them in constant catch-up mode, forcing Brissett into heavy passing workloads.
The Week 12 matchup against Jacksonville only strengthens his case. The Jaguars have allowed 25.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over their last five outings, including multiple four-touchdown performances. Brissett’s next few weeks are tougher, but his Week 17 date with Cincinnati, who have given up the second-most points to QBs, adds long-term appeal.
For fantasy managers in need of a consistent QB streamer, Brissett should be a top priority. He’s still available in most leagues, but with a record-setting outing and five straight top-12 finishes, that won’t last much longer.
Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets (1%)
The Jets have made a change, benching Justin Fields for veteran Tyrod Taylor ahead of their Week 12 game in Baltimore. It’s a move driven by necessity, as New York’s passing offense ranks last in the NFL at just under 140 yards per game. While Taylor won’t suddenly fix everything, his experience and mobility could steady the team and make him relevant in deeper formats.
In limited action this year, Taylor has thrown for 379 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 48 rushing yards on eight carries in his lone start. That rushing baseline gives him slight streaming appeal, even if the Jets’ offensive line and receiver depth limit his ceiling.
Baltimore presents a tough first test, but matchups against Miami, Jacksonville, and New Orleans in Weeks 14–16 could make him a viable fill-in later. For fantasy managers in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues, Taylor’s availability and likely rest-of-season starting role make him worth a modest FAB bid.
He’s unlikely to post gaudy numbers, but if he keeps the job, Taylor offers exactly what desperate managers crave: a warm body with job security and rushing upside.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (13%)
Bryce Young’s career-best performance in Week 11 has fantasy managers taking notice. The former No. 1 overall pick erupted for 448 passing yards, three touchdowns, and 31.8 fantasy points in a 30–27 overtime win against Atlanta. It was a breakout moment that hinted at his long-awaited potential.
Young has now averaged 26.6 fantasy points per game in the two contests where he’s thrown at least 35 passes. When the Panthers let him air it out, good things happen, and that trend may continue against a depleted San Francisco defense in Week 12. The 49ers have allowed 303.9 passing yards, 2.3 touchdowns, and 22.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over their last seven outings, ranking near the bottom in most categories.
There’s no guarantee of another explosion, but Young’s growing rapport with Tet McMillan and Xavier Legette is encouraging. His willingness to push the ball downfield, paired with an injury-riddled opposing defense, creates the potential for back-to-back productive weeks.
He’s still volatile, but fantasy players facing bye-week dilemmas or injuries could find value in Young as a high-upside streamer. At worst, he’s worth stashing in case the Panthers’ offensive momentum carries through December.
Other quarterbacks to consider: Joe Burrow, CIN; Brock Purdy, SF; Tyler Shough, NO; Kirk Cousins, ATL