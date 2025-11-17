Michael Wilson, Alec Pierce, Christian Watson Among Top Week 12 Waiver Wire WRs
Week 11 is behind us, and now we can start looking forward to Week 12 and the rest of the season beyond that. That starts with our waiver wire additions. Here, we are going to focus on the wide receivers. There are some interesting options this week that could really help fantasy owners earn their selves a spot in the fantasy playoffs. These are the top wide receiver waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Wilson had a monster game in Week 11 while serving as the Cardinals' WR1 with Marvin Harrison Jr sidelined due to an emergency appendectomy. He was targeted 18 times and caught 15 of them for 185 yards. Harrison is expected to miss at least one more game and most likely two more. Over the next two weeks, Wilson will be playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jags are allowing the 13th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and the Buccaneers are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to wideouts this year. He could help a lot of fantasy teams get through a couple of weeks as a solid spot start.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Pierce has been a roll, and there is a chance that his fantasy owner dropped him over the past week with the Colts on their bye week. You need to check your waiver wires, and if he's available, he should be a priority add for most fantasy owners. In his last four games, he has caught 17 of 35 targets for 366 yards and a TD. If he's available, scoop him up. He has a high ceiling and a decent floor.
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
The Packers' pass catchers have been plagued by injuries all season. Shockingly, it's Watson that might be their healthiest option right now. In Week 11, he caught four passes for 46 yards and two TDs. Jordan Love was looking for him in the red zone, and Watson has always been a big-play threat. There is a chance that he is a bit of a boom-or-bust option; however, with all the injuries in Green Bay, his floor should be a bit higher than usual for the time being.
Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
Drake London is going to miss some time with a sprained PCL. We know he's going to miss at least one game, and likely two or three. In his absence, Mooney should serve as the Falcons' WR1. That's enough to make him an important waiver wire pickup. There is a chance that he flops, but his potential for seeing heavy volume keeps him on our radar this week.
Mack Hollins, New England Patriots
Hollins had another solid outing on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. He caught four passes for 64 yards. It looks like he has established himself as one of the top options in New England. We would still consider Stefon Diggs the top option, however, in his last two full seasons, we have seen him fall off drastically as we got deeper into the season. Now that he's older and has a torn ACL on his resume, that could very well happen again this season, opening the door for someone else, like Hollins, to step up.