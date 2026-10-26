Chris Godwin Jr. Headlines Fantasy Football Players to Drop in Week 8

Week 8 is right around the corner, so it’s time to consider adding available fantasy football waiver-wire options. To make room for any waiver-wire moves, managers likely need to drop a player or two.

Given this week's developments and league-wide performances, which players are worth dropping in fantasy football entering Week 8?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs to score a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Nix produced a season-high 26.3 fantasy points in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. Despite that being the case, Nix scored 12.2 of those points on a rare 62-yard TD run, and his passing metrics still weren’t positive.

Besides Nix still being QB26 in fantasy points per game (14.1), he was 23rd in success rate (36.8%), 17th in completion percentage over expected (-3.0%), and 24th in completion rate (63.0%) among 25 QBs with 20-plus plays in Week 7. Even with Nix’s recent performance, it’s tough to trust him to produce through the air this season.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (42) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) and linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) during the first halfat State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.K. Dobbins found the end zone in Week 7 against the Cardinals, but he still managed to score only 8.3 fantasy points. Entering Week 8, Dobbins is the RB43 in fantasy points per game (8.3), and he’s tallied double-digit fantasy points in only two games this year.

Additionally, rookie Jonah Coleman returned from injured reserve in Week 7, leading the Broncos’ RBs in snaps (30), routes run (11), targets (2), carries (9), and scrimmage yards (69). While Dobbins is sharing touches with Coleman and RJ Harvey, he’s still rostered in 87% of Yahoo leagues.

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Akayleb Evans (29) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was ever going to be a week where Chris Godwin Jr. was going to produce a notable outing, it would’ve been Week 7 with Emeka Egbuka sidelined. However, Godwin scored only 6.7 fantasy points in a game where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers exploded for 43 points.

Across the first seven weeks, Godwin is the WR65 in fantasy points per game (7.6), and he’s yet to post 10-plus fantasy points in a game this season. Godwin is currently rostered in 73% of Yahoo leagues.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Andrews was positioned for his best performance of the season in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have been a favorable matchup for TEs. In a lopsided loss to the Bengals, Andrews notched only 5.3 fantasy points.

This season, Andrews is the TE28 in fantasy points per game (7.2), and he’s logged fewer than 6.0 fantasy points in three straight contests. Even when Lamar Jackson returns, the days of trusting Andrews in fantasy football are long gone.