Fantasy Football Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets: Seth McGowan, Mason Taylor, Plus 5 More

A bunch of players broke out in Week 7 of fantasy football. Tony Pollard scored three times, and Caleb Douglas, as did Mason Taylor and Davis Allen each scored twice. The game we play is beautiful but also very difficult at times. But if our analysis is sharp enough, we may be able to pick up a streamer who could become a success story in the weeks to come.

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett is averaging 45 passing attempts per game. The volume is undeniable, and in the best weekly matchups, Brissett is plenty viable. He has climbed to QB14 in fantasy football through seven weeks.

Michael Penix Jr.

Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees seem to have figured out Penix Jr. Over his last three games, he looks like a Pro Bowler: 7 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and 32 passing attempts. Penix Jr. ranks 10th in EPA per Dropback.

Seth McGowan

The Packers, Seahawks, Broncos, and Vikings are among the teams considering a trade for 3x Pro Bowl RB Jonathan Taylor, per @RapSheet and @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/Z46f8MFBSy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 25, 2026

The Colts are really shopping Jonathan Taylor in active trade talks. If that happens, McGowan is the starter and a top-25 fantasy running back. This was foreshadowed in Week 7, as McGowan had 11 rushing attempts to Taylor's 18. By no means is McGowan a fantasy starter right now, but this is a great opportunity to buy very, very low ahead of an increasingly likely Taylor trade.

Kaelon Black

Christian McCaffrey returned to the game despite having a thigh injury. But that raises concerns; the 49ers may limit his usage in the coming week(s). Black already has a 30% share of the team's rushing attempts: 8.1 attempts and about 35 rushing yards per game.

Demario Douglas

He didn't impress in a hyped Thursday Night Football game, but his ceiling remains high. With Romeo Doubs out on IR, Douglas has become the Patriots' WR2. He ran a route in 72% of Week 7 passing plays and averaged 5.7 targets over his last three games. Douglas is a WR3 in fantasy football.

Caleb Douglas

Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.



MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hb8mEQrB80 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

He will be the hottest commodity this Tuesday. Douglas scored two touchdowns in his return from the IR. He did it against a Jets secondary that ranked top-10 in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. Douglas' three-game career has 12 targets, 9 receptions, 183 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Mason Taylor

Taylor scored twice in Week 7. He has now caught 15 passes over his last three games for 39.7 yards per game. His tight end competition, Kenyon Sadiq, has run no more than 12 routes in any of his last three games.

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