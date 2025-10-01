Best Bye Week Replacements for The Steelers Defense in Fantasy Football (Week 5)
Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (D/ST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate.
Outside of a few elite units, most defenses are volatile, leaving managers searching the waiver wire for favorable matchups. Streaming defenses — a strategy built around rotating D/ST based on opponent, game script and injuries — has become one of the most reliable ways to maximize production. Rather than settling for a middling unit, managers can often squeeze out higher weekly scores by targeting vulnerable offenses.
Week 5 offers another slate of streamable defenses worth considering, with several options available in the majority of leagues. Below are three D/ST units with exploitable matchups that could provide fantasy managers with a short-term boost.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Cardinals D/ST vs. Titans (ESPN: 49% Yahoo: 71%)
The Cardinals have been a respectable defensive unit this season. However, they get what’s likely their easiest matchup all season in Week 5. The Titans give up the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses per game (12.75). Tennessee’s offense also generates the fewest points per game (12.8) and the second-fewest yards per game in the NFL (210.5). With teams feasting against the Titans all season, the Cardinals have a favorable matchup to deliver a fantasy output. Their unit is a top-three play this week.
Browns D/ST vs. Vikings (ESPN: 43% Yahoo: 42%)
The Browns are an undisputed top-five play this week at home against the Vikings. Carson Wentz will make his third start under center while J.J. McCarthy continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury. Wentz refrained from turning the ball over in his first start, which culminated in a dominant 48-10 win over the Bengals. However, he threw two interceptions and was sacked six times against the Steelers last week. The veteran managed to throw for 350 yards and two touchdowns, but Pittsburgh’s defense totaled a very respectable nine fantasy points. The Vikings lead the NFL in sacks allowed (18), while the Browns rank tied for seventh in defensive sacks (11). Cleveland also ranks No. 1 in total yards allowed per game, giving up just 222.5.
Colts D/ST vs. Raiders (ESPN: 50% Yahoo: 37%)
The Colts' defense and special teams scored 14 or more points in two games this season. They’re coming off a not-so-great outing against the Rams, but have a chance to redeem themselves in Week 5. The Raiders have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses this season. A big reason for that is the play of Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback leads the NFL with seven interceptions thrown. The Colts also boast a top-10 run defense, as they give up less than 100 yards to opposing offenses per game. They will key in on Ashton Jeanty and force Smith to win with his arm. Indianapolis will look to create multiple turnovers in this contest, making them a great streaming option.
