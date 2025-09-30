Lions and Vikings Rank on Top of Defense and Special Teams in Week 5 but Shocking Team Joins Them in The Top 3
We are officially in Week 5 of the NFL season, and with four weeks of games under our belts means we now have four weeks of data to use to our advantage. We can now differentiate between statistical anomalies and statistical trends. Which teams score the most points or the least, which quarterbacks are throwing the most interceptions and which teams are putting the most pressure on passers, all of these stats are key factors when ranking Defense and Special Teams in fantasy football. And with four teams on a Bye in Week 5 (Falcons, Packers, Bears, and Steelers) some fantasy teams will have to hit the waiver wire to fill their starting lineup.
But before we get to the rankings, let’s first look at some of that valuable data.
Defenses That Allowed the Fewest Points
The Texans get a boost in the points allowed category after shutting out the Titans in Week 4, proving that streaming Houston against Cam Ward was a solid move. But the real winners from this list are the Broncos, Seahawks and Chargers. All three of those defenses have proved to be consistent commodities, just beware of Denver in Week 5 as the take on the Eagles.
Check Out Quarterback Rankings For Week 5
Defenses That Force the Most Turnovers
The Jaguars not only lead the league in takeaways with 13 (9 interceptions and four fumble recoveries) but are also in the Top 5 for least points allowed. Not typically known for their Defense/Special Teams output in fantasy, Jacksonville has been a surprise through the first month of the season and lead all Defense/Special teams in fantasy points. We’ll see if the turnovers and points allowed trend continues as they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 5.
Defenses With the Most Sacks
The Broncos and Chargers are the only two defenses to make the Top 5 in most sacks and fewest points allowed. But it hasn’t necessarily led to fantasy points as the Broncos rank 11th and the Chargers rank 15th. After the Broncos take on the Eagles in Week 5 they have some favorable matchups against lesser opponents, including the Jets, Giants, Cowboys, Texans, and Raiders.
Check Out Running Back Rankings for Week 5
Now let’s get to the official rankings…