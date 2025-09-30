Fantasy Sports

Lions and Vikings Rank on Top of Defense and Special Teams in Week 5 but Shocking Team Joins Them in The Top 3

With the Vikings and Lions taking on the Browns and Bengals, it's no surprise to see them ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Week 5.

Matt Brandon

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) takes the field during players introduction before the Cleveland Browns game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) takes the field during players introduction before the Cleveland Browns game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

We are officially in Week 5 of the NFL season, and with four weeks of games under our belts means we now have four weeks of data to use to our advantage. We can now differentiate between statistical anomalies and statistical trends. Which teams score the most points or the least, which quarterbacks are throwing the most interceptions and which teams are putting the most pressure on passers, all of these stats are key factors when ranking Defense and Special Teams in fantasy football. And with four teams on a Bye in Week 5 (Falcons, Packers, Bears, and Steelers) some fantasy teams will have to hit the waiver wire to fill their starting lineup. 

But before we get to the rankings, let’s first look at some of that valuable data.

Defenses That Allowed the Fewest Points

Defensive, Special Teams, Fantasy Football
Fewest Points Allowed Per Game / OnSI Fantasy

The Texans get a boost in the points allowed category after shutting out the Titans in Week 4, proving that streaming Houston against Cam Ward was a solid move. But the real winners from this list are the Broncos, Seahawks and Chargers. All three of those defenses have proved to be consistent commodities, just beware of Denver in Week 5 as the take on the Eagles. 

Check Out Quarterback Rankings For Week 5

Defenses That Force the Most Turnovers

Defense, Fantasy Football
Defensive Turnovers Weeks 1-4 / OnSI Fantasy

The Jaguars not only lead the league in takeaways with 13 (9 interceptions and four fumble recoveries) but are also in the Top 5 for least points allowed. Not typically known for their Defense/Special Teams output in fantasy, Jacksonville has been a surprise through the first month of the season and lead all Defense/Special teams in fantasy points. We’ll see if the turnovers and points allowed trend continues as they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 5.

Defenses With the Most Sacks

Defense, Fantasy Football
Most Sacks Weeks 1-4 / OnSI Fantasy

The Broncos and Chargers are the only two defenses to make the Top 5 in most sacks and fewest points allowed. But it hasn’t necessarily led to fantasy points as the Broncos rank 11th and the Chargers rank 15th. After the Broncos take on the Eagles in Week 5 they have some favorable matchups against lesser opponents, including the Jets, Giants, Cowboys, Texans, and Raiders.

Check Out Running Back Rankings for Week 5

Now let’s get to the official rankings…

Defense and Special Teams Rankings Week 5

More Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5

feed

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Home/Rankings