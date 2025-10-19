Early Waiver Wire Report Week 8: Kyle Monangai, Brashard Smith, Emerge as League-Winning Pickups
The seventh week of the NFL season delivered no shortage of surprises, making the waiver wire as crucial as any other for fantasy football managers.
Whether it was a rookie flashing upside, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity, these early adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season.
From emerging backfield options to pass-catchers commanding surprising volume, here are the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 8.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN: 28% Yahoo: 27%)
A nearly 42-year-old Rodgers still has some juice left. He made my list of quarterbacks to start in for Week 7 and delivered 22.56 fantasy points on Thursday night vs. the Bengals. Rodgers posted season-highs in completions (23), passing yards (249) and matched his season-best with four touchdowns. The veteran has averaged 16.9 fantasy points per contest and plays the Packers and Colts at home the next two weeks. Both teams rank middle-of-the-pack in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.
Xavier Legette, WR, Carolina Panthers (ESPN: 24% Yahoo: 6%)
Legette has had a major sophomore slump to begin his 2025 campaign, although injuries haven’t helped. However, out of nowhere, he set career highs in catches (9), targets (11) and receiving yards (92). He also scored a touchdown, giving him 24.2 fantasy points. Legette quietly has two touchdowns in his last three games and could see a slight upgrade with Andy Dalton potentially starting in Week 8. Bryce Young left the game vs. the Jets with an ankle injury, which makes his availability next week cloudy. Despite everyone being fixated on rookie Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, who returned to the Panthers' lineup this week, Legette was the one who led the Panthers in receiving this week and could be in for a bounce-back second half of the season.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN: 5% Yahoo: 7%)
After entering Thursday night with just eight catches and 76 yards, Freiermuth logged a monster five-catch, 111-yard performance with two scores vs. the Bengals. The majority of his production came on a 68-yard TD late in the game, but Freiermuth tied fellow tight end Jonnu Smith with a team-high six targets. Rodgers has targeted tight ends at a high rate this season, as nearly 35% of his targets have gone to tight ends. With Freiermuth seeing an uptick in usage, he can provide value to fantasy managers. The Steelers play the Packers, who surrender the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends, at home next week.
Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears (ESPN: 4% Yahoo: 6%)
The rookie out of Rutgers was another running back who had a career day. Monangai nearly doubled his previous high in carries, commanding 13 totes for 81 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 13 yards. Monangai totaled 17.4 fantasy points and benefitted from a ground-and-pound Bears game plan. Overall, Chicago rushed for a season-high 222 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Monangai is one of the best handcuffs in fantasy at the running back position, but may have some value over the next couple of weeks. The Bears play the Ravens and Bengals. They rank No. 2 and No. 1, respectively, in fantasy points allowed to running backs per game in 2025.
Brashard Smith, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN: 3% Yahoo: 6%)
Kareem Hunt left the Chiefs' game vs. the Raiders with an ankle injury, opening the door for the rookie running back out of SMU. Smith’s usage has increased as the season went on, but it finally led to a breakout game. He rushed 14 times for 39 yards and caught 5-of-5 targets for 42 yards. The former wide receiver boasts a skillset that meshes perfectly with Kansas City’s offense. The severity of Hunt’s injury is still unclear, but it can open the door for Smith to establish a more prominent role. The Chiefs face the Commanders and the Bills the next two weeks. Washington ranks No. 14 in fantasy points per game allowed to running backs, while Buffalo ranks No. 7.
Chimere Dike, WR, Tennessee Titans (ESPN: 1% Yahoo: 2%)
Calvin Ridley was ruled out with a hamstring injury ahead of the Titans’ Week 7 contest. That opened the door for one of their pass-catchers to step up. It wasn’t Elic Ayomanor or Chigoziem Okonkwo, but rather Dike who made the most of the opportunity. The rookie out of Florida entered the game with just nine receptions for 26 yards. He finished the contest with a 4-70-1 stat line, featuring the first TD of his career. Dike led the team in receiving as Cam Ward played one of his better games this season. It’s hard to trust any pass catchers in Tennessee’s offense, but Dike may be worth a flyer.