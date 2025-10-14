Caleb Williams and 3 More Quarterbacks to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 7
Six weeks into the NFL season, fantasy managers are starting to see which quarterbacks they can genuinely trust and which ones are still testing their patience.
Some early-season surprises have proven their staying power, while a few preseason favorites are still fighting for fantasy relevance. As the schedule tightens and bye weeks hit full swing with the Ravens and Bills both off, many managers will be searching for reliable production at the position.
Fortunately, Week 7 brings a handful of favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays. With playoff positioning slowly coming into view, choosing the right quarterback could be the edge that swings your matchup. Below are four signal-callers who stand out as strong starts this week.
Caleb Williams (Bears) vs. Saints
While oftentimes showcasing inconsistencies, Williams has been a very solid quarterback in fantasy football this season. He’s thrown a touchdown pass in every game and has even shown some rushing upside with two scores on the ground. Williams has definitely benefitted from advantageous matchups, and that trend should continue in Week 7 vs. the Saints at home. New Orleans is giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing QBs on a per-game basis. A significant reason for its struggles is that it allows the third most TD passes per game (2.2). Look for Williams to record multiple passing scores in this matchup, making him a no-brainer start.
Jordan Love (Packers) vs. Cardinals
Similar to Williams, Love is playing clean football and showcasing rushing upside with back-to-back games with 25+ rushing yards. He’s also recorded multiple passing touchdowns in three games this season despite throwing to an injury-riddled pass-catcher group. Love gets the Cardinals in Week 7. On the surface, they’ve been good against opposing signal callers, as they rank 28th in fantasy points given up to them. However, Arizona gives up the fifth-most passing yards per game (246). The Cardinals have done a formidable job guarding the red zone, as they give up an average of one TD pass per game. I expect Love to buck this trend, as the Packers' offense is getting Matthew Golden more involved.
Matthew Stafford (Rams) @ Jaguars
Stafford had his worst game of the season in Week 6 despite an advantageous matchup vs. the Ravens. However, the reasoning can be traced to Puka Nacua leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury. The good news is that his injury is far less concerning than initially thought. There’s still a chance Nacua suits up for the Rams on Sunday, but even if he doesn’t, I like Stafford to bounce back. The Jaguars rank inside the top-10 in fantasy points awarded to quarterbacks per game. Furthermore, they allow the third-most passing yards per game (256.3). Start Stafford in deeper leagues if you’re looking for a bye-week replacement.
Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) @ Bengals
Another good bye-week filler is Rodgers against the Bengals. He’s thrown for multiple touchdown passes in three games this season. He’s also coming off his best game since Week 1, completing 21-of-30 passes for 235 yards and two TDs. The Bengals have surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs in 2025. They also give up the second-most passing yards per game (258.5). Rogers is playing efficient football, and that should continue in this advantageous matchup.
