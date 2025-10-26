Early Waiver Wire Week 9: Injuries to Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo Make Dylan Sampson, Tyrone Tracy Priority Adds
Whether it was a rookie breakout game, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity elsewhere in Week 8, these early waiver wire adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season.
Injuries to Quinshon Judkins and Cam Skattebo open the door for Dylan Sampson and Tyrone Jr. Both, among others, are among the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 9.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN: 68% Yahoo: 61%)
This is virtually the last chance to pick up Gadsden, as he’s already rostered in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. However, he’s still available in some. The rookie out of Syracuse proved he wasn’t a one-week wonder by following his impressive 7-164-1 receiving line in Week 7 with a 5-77-1 line vs. the Vikings this past week. Gadsden is averaging nearly 20 fantasy points over his last three games. He’s already seventh in total fantasy points scored this season despite only scoring 15.6 in his first three games. Gadsden should be rostered in every league going forward.
Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans (ESPN: 63% Yahoo: 66%)
Marks made my early waiver wire adds back in Week 4 after his huge 28-point fantasy performance. He disappointed in Week 5, and the Texans had their bye in Week 6. This caused many to drop him, but the rookie out of USC has strung together back-to-back solid fantasy outings. Marks posted 15.1 points this week by rushing 11 times for 62 yards and corralling four receptions for another 49 yards. He and Nick Chubb share touches out of the backfield, but Marks is the more explosive back with pass-game usage.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns (ESPN: 63% Yahoo: 66%)
Fannin is another player whom I’ve featured as an early add. I even included him ahead of Week 1, where I was confident he would be back on the list. Since Dillon Gabriel took over under center, Fannin has averaged 13.1 fantasy points per game. The rookie out of Bowling Green is also coming off his best fantasy performance of the season (18.4). He caught 6-of-8 targets for 62 yards and a touchdown vs. the Patriots. The Browns have a bye in Week 9, but play the Jets and Ravens in Weeks 10-11. Both rank in the bottom 10 in fantasy points allowed per game to the tight end position.
Joe Flacco, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (ESPN: 37% Yahoo: 61%)
Since being traded to the Bengals, Flacco has averaged 23 fantasy points per game and has thrown multiple touchdowns in all three games. Although the Bengals lost to the Jets at home this week, Flacco threw for 223 yards and scored three total TDs. He also has an exploitable schedule going forward. The Browns play the Bears and Steelers in Weeks 9 and 11, which is sandwiched between a bye week. The Bears and Steelers rank seventh and fourth, respectively, in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks per game this season.
Tyrone Tracy, RB, New York Giants (ESPN: 42% Yahoo: 48%)
Cam Skattebo dislocated his ankle today vs. the Giants. The injury was gruesome and will undoubtedly sideline him for the rest of the season. That makes Tracy the starting running back. Tracy rushed 10 times for 39 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards. His usage will grow going forward, as Jaxson Dart and the Giants search for playmakers. Tracy will be utilized in both phases and has two favorable matchups going forward. The Giants play the 49ers and Bears, who rank 16th and 10th in fantasy points allowed per game to running backs.
Malik Washington, WR, Miami Dolphins (ESPN: 12% Yahoo: 15%)
Washington scored his first receiving touchdown of his career in the Dolphins’ win over the Falcons. Overall, he caught 4-of-5 targets for 36 yards against a stingy Falcons defense. It wasn’t an earth-shattering performance for the second-year pro, but with Tyreek Hill done for the season and Darren Waller out for the next several weeks, Washington is the next man up in the pecking order. He also has some favorable matchups upcoming. The Dolphins play the Ravens in Week 9 and the Commanders in Week 11. They rank fourth and 10th, respectively, in fantasy points allowed per game to wide receivers.
Jerome Ford/Dylan Sampson, RBs, Cleveland Browns (ESPN: 20/10% Yahoo: 14/13%)
Quinshon Judkins exited the Browns’ game vs. the Patriots in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. He never returned and was later ruled out. The severity of his injury is still unknown, but if it keeps him sidelined, both Ford and Sampson become fantasy assets. The good news for Judkins and the Browns is that Cleveland has a Week 9 bye. However, Judkins’ injury could be a multi-week injury. In the event it is a multi-week injury, both Ford and Sampson would likely split carries.