Early Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Trey Benson & Luther Burden III Emerge as League-Winning Pickups
The third week of the NFL season delivered no shortage of surprises, making the waiver wire as crucial as any other for fantasy football managers.
Whether it was a rookie flashing upside, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity, these early adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season.
From emerging backfield options to pass-catchers commanding surprising volume, here are the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 4.
*Percentage denotes player’s ownership on ESPN and Yahoo*
Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots (ESPN: 49% Yahoo: 60%)
The veteran tight end caught 8-of-11 targets for 90 yards and two touchdowns (29 fantasy points) in the Patriots’ 21-14 loss to the Steelers. He doubled the production of the Patriots’ second-leading receiver in both receptions and yards, and re-established himself as the reliable red zone target he has been over the course of his career. Henry saw eight targets in Week 1 but only three in Week 2. His uptick in usage is a good sign, as Drake Maye continues to find his go-to pass-catcher. Henry is available in more than half of ESPN leagues, making him a worthwhile waiver wire add for tight end needy fantasy teams.
Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals (ESPN: 55% Yahoo: 51%)
James Conner exited the Cardinals’ game against the 49ers in the third quarter before being ruled out shortly after with a gruesome leg injury. He totaled just nine carries for 22 yards to go along with three receptions for 15 yards up to that point. Being the No. 2 on the depth chart, Benson took over for the remainder of the game and led the team with 42 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also caught three passes for nine yards. The status of Connor’s injury is unknown, but given how it looked and how quickly he was ruled out, it’s safe to say he will miss multiple weeks at least. With Benson taking over as the lead back, he becomes a potential league-winner that many can grab off waivers. He has high-end RB2 value going forward.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans (ESPN: 21% Yahoo: 21%)
Ayomanor made my list of waiver wire adds ahead of Week 3, but is still available in nearly 80% of ESPN and Yahoo Fantasy leagues. He followed his 4-56-1 stat line in Week 2 with a 4-38-1 line in Week 3. The rookie has quickly become one of Cam Ward’s favorite targets. Many anticipated Calvin Ridley to be the top option in the Titans' offense. He recorded just one reception for 27 yards against the Colts and has yet to eclipse 60 receiving yards in a game this season. Ayomanor is the favorite to lead the pass-catcher room from now on as his connection with Ward — a fellow rookie — continues to grow.
Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams (ESPN: 12% Yahoo: 17%)
The second-year running back out of Michigan has impressed in back-to-back games for the Rams. He rushed eight times for 53 yards (6.6 YPC) in the team’s loss to the Eagles earlier today and posted five attempts for 44 yards (8.8 YPC) and a touchdown in Week 2. The split between him and starter Kyren Williams continues to lessen with his snaps increasing. Going forward, I wouldn’t be surprised if both command a 50/50 snap share. Corum is a worthy stash and priority handcuff for managers who own Kyren Williams ahead of Week 4.
Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears (ESPN: 9% Yahoo: 11%)
Burden had a career outing in his third career regular-season game. He scored his first career touchdown on a 65-yard reception off a flea-flicker. He later ended the game with a receiving line of 3-101-1. Burden was a popular sleeper among fantasy players in the preseason, but his roster percentage dipped after recording two catches for two yards through the first two weeks of the season. After his Week 3 breakout, he undoubtedly earned a steadier role in the Bears’ offense. His big-play ability in an offense that can support more than a couple of fantasy-relevant skill players makes Burden a worthwhile stash going forward.
Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans (ESPN: 9% Yahoo: 9%)
The rookie running back out of USC is quietly becoming one of the few bright spots on the Texans’ offense. Marks had the best performance of his young career, as he rushed six times for 27 yards (4.5 YPC) in a loss to the Jaguars. However, it was his usage that saw a significant uptick in Week 3. He played 49% of snaps, while starter Nick Chubb played 51%. Marks established himself a role on passing downs, but is becoming more involved in the run game as weeks pass. Marks is yet to record a “breakout” performance, which allows fantasy managers to grab him off waivers before others.
Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (ESPN: 2% Yahoo: 3%)
The biggest surprise performance of the week thus far was Tucker, who recorded career highs in catches (8), receiving yards (145) and touchdowns (3). The young wideout led all offensive players in fantasy points during the early window, scoring an impressive 40.9 points. Tucker also matched his career-high with nine targets, a week removed from seeing eight targets. The Raiders' offense is much more pass-heavy than people anticipated, and Tucker has emerged as a vital part of the team’s aerial attack. Tucker’s performance this week is encouraging, but his 17 targets over his last two games are an even more promising stat.