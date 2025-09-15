Early Waiver Wire Report Week 3: Quinshon Judkins and Wan’Dale Robinson Emerge as League-Winning Pickups
The second week of the NFL season delivered many surprises, making the waiver wire especially important as fantasy teams continue to take shape.
Whether it’s a rookie flashing real upside, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity, these early adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season.
From emerging backfield options to pass-catchers commanding surprising volume, here are the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 3.
*Percentage denotes player’s availability on ESPN and Yahoo*
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns (ESPN: 57% Yahoo: 62%)
Judkins made his NFL regular-season debut against the Baltimore Ravens after returning to practice a few days ago. Despite the Browns being blown out 41-17, the rookie running back shined in a limited role. He played just 26% of snaps (Jerome Ford: 49%, Dylan Sampson: 24%), but received the most carries of the bunch (10). Judkins rushed for 61 yards (6.1 YPC) and caught all three of his targets for 10 yards. He’s owned in over half of leagues, but his roster percentage will only grow as the season progresses and his role expands.
Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals (ESPN: 50% Yahoo: 57%)
The 34-year-old Ertz continues to produce. He has scored in each of Washington’s games this season and is coming off a Thursday night performance that saw him catch six passes for 64 yards. The most encouraging aspect is that Jayden Daniels continues to utilize Ertz in the red zone. He scored seven times in 2024 and is on pace to outperform that mark this season. Ertz was a solid add off waivers last season and can once again return similar value at fantasy football’s thinnest position.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (ESPN: 8% Yahoo: 55%)
Tuten played second fiddle to Travis Etienne Jr. in Week 2, but made the most of his opportunities. However, both players should be in more of a timeshare going forward. The Tank Bigsby trade wasn’t made just because the Jaguars wanted Etienne to be the lead back. They likely saw the talent they had in Tuten. The rookie running back rushed for 42 yards on eight carries and caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. His score saw him juke a defender on a screen play in the red zone to give the Jaguars the lead. Tuten’s role will only expand as the season goes on, making him a worthy stash off the waiver wire.
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, New York Giants (ESPN: 30% Yahoo: 22%)
Robinson recorded a career high 142 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions in the Giants’ overtime loss to the Cowboys. For much of his career, Robinson has been used as a security blanket (career 8.7 YPC) despite having big-play ability. Through two games this season, he’s averaging 13.5 yards per catch. Russell Wilson targeted him 10 times on his career day, and one of those targets even resulted in a 50-yard reception. Robinson is a year removed from posting a career-best in receptions (93), yards (699) and touchdowns (3). If he continues to be utilized as a field stretcher, his value will only increase.
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers (ESPN: 20% Yahoo: 16%)
Doubs caught three of his five targets for 28 yards Thursday night. However, a five-yard touchdown reception salvaged his less-than-stellar outing. Doubs makes the cut because of an anticipated uptick in usage due to Jayden Reed’s injury, which will sideline him for more than a month. The fourth-year pro will see the biggest boost of any of the Packers’ wide receivers in fantasy, as he has the most rapport with Jordan Love. Rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden has disappointed thus far and has not been involved in the offense nearly as much as people anticipated. Doubs could return solid value for WR-needy teams as Reed continues to be sidelined.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans (ESPN: 8% Yahoo: 8%)
Ayomanor was a deep sleeper for many fantasy football managers. He might’ve proved those people right, as he posted a stat line of 4-56-1 in just his second career NFL game. His touchdown was the first of his career and the Titans’ only of the game. The Stanford product climbed the ladder for a nine-yard score on a pass that Cam Ward threw from the other side of the field. Overall, Ayomanor saw six targets, tying Calvin Ridley and Chig Okonkwo for the team lead. Ayomanor has a path to challenge Calvin Ridley as a top option in Tennessee’s offense and should be rostered in more leagues going forward.
Russell Wilson, QB, New York Giants (ESPN: 4% Yahoo: 5%)
Wilson turned back the clocks with his Week 2 performance, as he nearly posted a career-high with 450 passing yards. He fell just short of his actual career-best mark of 452 passing yards that he set back in 2017 with the Seahawks. Wilson’s performance in Week 1 was brutal, but after this week’s performance, he may have something left in the tank. The veteran is a worthwhile add off waivers for QB-needy teams, as the Giants play the Chargers and Saints over the next two weeks.