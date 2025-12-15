Patrick Mahomes And 4 More Notable Week 15 Fantasy Football Injuries

Week 15 of the NFL season featured a plethora of notable injuries that will shape the final few weeks of the fantasy football season. Some of the league’s biggest stars were banged up during this week’s slate of action that could hurt lineups over the last several weeks of the year. Injuries can be detrimental at any time, but are even more amplified down the stretch of the regular season. Here are five notable injuries from Week 15 of the season:

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty sustained two colossal blows on Sunday. Not only will the Chiefs miss the playoffs for the first time in the last decade, but the club endured an injury to two-time MVP, Patrick Mahomes. The superstar quarterback suffered a torn ACL on the final drive of the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Mahomes will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and will be a detrimental loss in fantasy football. He ranked second among quarterback scoring entering Week 16, averaging 21.1 points per week.

Davante Adams - Los Angeles Rams

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions safety Daniel Thomas (2) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Despite securing a crucial win over the Detroit Lions, the Los Angeles Rams suffered a detrimental loss to their receiving corps. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, who was playing through a nagging hamstring issue, exited the game in the fourth quarter following a non-contact injury and was unable to return to action. The star receiver’s status is up in the air for a crucial Thursday Night Football showdown versus the Seattle Seahawks. Adams enters Week 16 ranked as WR6 among PPR leagues, averaging 15.9 points per game so far this season.

Christian Watson - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a reception for a first down during the first quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 7, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers suffered a plethora of injuries during the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos, none more crucial than an injury to Micah Parsons, who is set to miss the rest of the season. In the receiving corps, star wideout Christian Watson was hospitalized with a chest injury, but fortunately isn’t expected to miss extended time. The receiver could return in Week 16 for a matchup versus the Chicago Bears.

Woody Marks - Houston Texans

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans’ backfield has endured a number of crucial injuries, but it avoided a major loss during Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie running back Woody Marks suffered an ankle injury, but reportedly could have returned to the game after tweaking his ankle. The starting back is expected to suit up in Week 16, as the Texans gear up for a matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Devin Neal - New Orleans Saints

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) is walked off of the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints picked up their second consecutive win with a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, but sustained another injury in the backfield. Rookie running back Devin Neal suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and was unable to return to the game. Neal made his third start of the season amid veteran running back Alvin Kamara’s third consecutive absence. The rookie back was previously limited in practice during the week.

Other Notable Week 15 Injuries

Luther Burden III, CHI - Ankle

Rome Odunze, CHI - Foot

Tyler Lockett, LV - Wrist

Van Jefferson, TEN - Back

