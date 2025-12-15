Patrick Mahomes And 4 More Notable Week 15 Fantasy Football Injuries
Week 15 of the NFL season featured a plethora of notable injuries that will shape the final few weeks of the fantasy football season. Some of the league’s biggest stars were banged up during this week’s slate of action that could hurt lineups over the last several weeks of the year. Injuries can be detrimental at any time, but are even more amplified down the stretch of the regular season. Here are five notable injuries from Week 15 of the season:
Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty sustained two colossal blows on Sunday. Not only will the Chiefs miss the playoffs for the first time in the last decade, but the club endured an injury to two-time MVP, Patrick Mahomes. The superstar quarterback suffered a torn ACL on the final drive of the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Mahomes will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and will be a detrimental loss in fantasy football. He ranked second among quarterback scoring entering Week 16, averaging 21.1 points per week.
Davante Adams - Los Angeles Rams
Despite securing a crucial win over the Detroit Lions, the Los Angeles Rams suffered a detrimental loss to their receiving corps. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, who was playing through a nagging hamstring issue, exited the game in the fourth quarter following a non-contact injury and was unable to return to action. The star receiver’s status is up in the air for a crucial Thursday Night Football showdown versus the Seattle Seahawks. Adams enters Week 16 ranked as WR6 among PPR leagues, averaging 15.9 points per game so far this season.
Christian Watson - Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers suffered a plethora of injuries during the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos, none more crucial than an injury to Micah Parsons, who is set to miss the rest of the season. In the receiving corps, star wideout Christian Watson was hospitalized with a chest injury, but fortunately isn’t expected to miss extended time. The receiver could return in Week 16 for a matchup versus the Chicago Bears.
Woody Marks - Houston Texans
The Houston Texans’ backfield has endured a number of crucial injuries, but it avoided a major loss during Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie running back Woody Marks suffered an ankle injury, but reportedly could have returned to the game after tweaking his ankle. The starting back is expected to suit up in Week 16, as the Texans gear up for a matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
Devin Neal - New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints picked up their second consecutive win with a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, but sustained another injury in the backfield. Rookie running back Devin Neal suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and was unable to return to the game. Neal made his third start of the season amid veteran running back Alvin Kamara’s third consecutive absence. The rookie back was previously limited in practice during the week.
Other Notable Week 15 Injuries
Luther Burden III, CHI - Ankle
Rome Odunze, CHI - Foot
Tyler Lockett, LV - Wrist
Van Jefferson, TEN - Back
Read More Fantasy On SI News
Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.