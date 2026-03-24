Pickup These 6 Top Fantasy Baseball Preseason Waiver Wire Free Agents

The fantasy baseball season has not yet begun, but fantasy drafts have. With Opening Day hours away, it is time to set our minds right and dominate not just our draft, but the waiver wire. There are players out there that may have been overlooked, yet they have tremendous upside. Here are your best week-0 waiver-wire additions.

Carson Benge, OF (NYM)

This play is purely a stash and/or a dynasty play. As expected, the Mets gave Benge their starting left field job to begin the season. Benge is the Mets' No. 1 prospect, and the Mets have tremendous upside in a stacked lineup.

Connelly Early, SP (BOS)

Early is among the top rookie of the year candidates in the AL. In 4 games and 19.1 IP last season, Early posted a 2.33 ERA with 29 strikeouts. If Early can repeat this in his rookie season, he can definitely be a top-half starting pitcher in fantasy baseball. Dare we say, he can even become a top-15 starting pitcher.

Chase DeLauter, OF (ARI)

Rookies in any form of fantasy sports carry the highest upside, as they may be highly ranked, fresh, and with limited output to prove they have high value. Nonetheless, it can be hoped for and definitely attained. DeLauter is among the top rookies in the AL this season, debuting for the Guardians. In Triple-A last season, DeLauter batted .278 and .302 in his entire MiLB career.

Paul Sewald, CL (ARI)

If you need a closer, and/or depth at closer, go for Sewald. He has been named the closer for the Diamondbacks in 2026, who will very well contend for a wild card spot. Sewald is an average closer as it is, but volume shall favor him in the save category.

Didier Fuentes, SP (ATL)

Fuentes is the Braves' No. 3 prospect, and though he will begin the season as a long reliever, he can very quickly rise to a starting role. He did play poorly in limited 2025 time, but Fuentes posted a 0.66 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 13.2 IP in spring training with opponents rated, a strong 7.7.

Cade Cavalli, SP (WSH)

Cavalli is the ace for this Washington Nationals team, except for Mackenzie Gore. In his first full season in the major leagues, he projects to outperform his 4.25 ERA by a wide margin, aiming for 3.75 or lower. Cavalli throws as a strong ground ball pitcher, in the top-7% of ground ball rate, plus top-5% of chase and barrel rates.

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