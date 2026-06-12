Bryce Eldridge and 6 Other Must-Add Risers on the Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire

Are you locked into your fantasy baseball season? If you truly are, you will be looking for every and any opportunity to get a leg up on the competition. The best way to do that? The waiver wire. These are your best pickups as the midseason approaches.

SP, Gage Jump

The Athletics' No. 3 prospect is playing major league baseball. He has started 3 games to date, fielding a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He is a lefty with a grade 60 fastball, grade 55 slider, and grade 55 curveball. The upside is well worth the pickup.

SP, Bryce Miller

The Mariners got Miller back from injury, finally. View our Bryce Miller preview here. Across 5 games played and 4 starts, Miller has a 1.33 ERA and 0.78 WHIP.

C, Dalton Rushing

The solution is not long-term, but Rushing does have value amid Will Smith's injury. Smith is out for 1-2 weeks with neck inflammation. Rushing starts in the meantime and across his 2026 season, Rushing has a .277 batting average and .898 OPS that spans 8 home runs in 112 at-bats.

OF, Jac Caglianone

Caglianone has been hyped for some time, and now, he seems to be arriving finally. Caglianone has 11 hits over his last 5 games. He is now up to a .279 batting average and .808 OPS. Per Statcast, Caglianone is at or above the 90th percentile in Avg Exit Velo, Barrel %, Hard-Hit %, and Bat Speed. The power-punch is real.

OF, Bryce Eldridge

The Giants' top prospect is in the major leagues, and he had his signature moment days ago. In a game where the Giants trailed the Nationals 10-1, they came all the way back. In the 9th inning, Eldridge hit a walk-off grand slam to win miraculously, 11-10.

Across 94 at-bats, Eldridge has a .298 batting average and .908 OPS. His ceiling is sky-high in fantasy baseball.

OF, Braden Montgomery

It is that time of the year when MLB teams call up their top prospects. Montgomery is the latest edition of this, being called up for the White Sox. Their No. 2-rated prospect is ranked No. 21 across the entire MLB pipeline. Across his 2 games played, Montgomery is shining with a .444 batting average, including a home run.

OF, Jung Hoo Lee

Jung Hoo Lee's batting average has improved from .263 to .338 during his 17-game hit streak 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gcxWdZuyRF — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 10, 2026

The hitting streak for Lee is now 17 games. Yet, he is owned in under 50% of fantasy baseball leagues. Lee must be added. His batting average is .338 with a .829 OPS. The iron is red hot. It is incompetent not to add him if available.

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