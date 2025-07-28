Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups In The Wake Of The Aaron Judge Injury
Aaron Judge, the two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star, was placed on the 10-day IL after he was diagnosed with a right flexor strain on Sunday. The Yankees are hoping he is only out for the minimum of 10 days, and Aaron Boone stated that he will DH immediately upon his return. Judge first noticed the injury when he expressed difficulty throwing the ball in from the outfield in the 6th inning on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Aaron Judge Injury Fantasy Baseball Impact
With Aaron Judge sidelined, the Yankees will need a true team effort to fill the void—and that could mean increased opportunities for several intriguing names. Ben Rice has logged time at first base, DH, and catcher; newly acquired utility man Amed Rosario brings versatility across the entire diamond; and outfielders Jasson Dominguez and Trent Grisham have been sharing reps in center. Even Giancarlo Stanton might dust off his glove for some outfield action, something he hasn’t done since 2023, according to Aaron Boone.
Let’s be real—replacing Aaron Judge’s fantasy production is like trying to swap out a Ferrari with a scooter. The guy’s slashing .342/.449/.711 with 37 homers and 85 RBI, racking up 402 fantasy points—just behind Shohei Ohtani. But the fantasy season doesn’t stop for injuries. Here are a few savvy waiver wire options that can help keep your lineup competitive while the Yankees’ captain heals.
Potential Waiver Wire Replacements For Aaron Judge:
DH Giancarlo Stanton
(Owned in 12.4 percent of ESPN leagues)
Since arriving in the Bronx in 2018, Giancarlo Stanton has spent most of his time at designated hitter (486 games at DH vs. 182 in the outfield), largely to preserve his health. But with Aaron Judge sidelined, the Yankees may have no choice but to dust off Stanton’s outfield glove—assuming he’s physically up for the task. The veteran slugger has been red-hot in July, slashing .295/.368/.672 with 7 home runs and 17 RBI, making him a prime candidate to step up in more ways than one.
OF Trent Grisham
(Owned in 20.5 percent of ESPN leagues)
Grisham has been a very productive hitter in July, hitting .278/.381/.426 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI. He will look to keep this up with increased playing time.
OF Jasson Dominguez
(Owned in 18.1 percent of ESPN leagues)
The youngster has hit .254/.296/.448 in July with 3 home runs and 9 RBI, but the increased playing time could boost these numbers.
Prior to the season, Senior Fantasy Sports On SI Expert Shawn Childs, has this to say about Dominguez:
"The Yankees will give Dominguez every opportunity to win their starting centerfield position. He offers plus speed that should translate well in the majors. New York will move him to the top two slots in their batting order when his bat is ready. His price point in the early draft season requires him to earn a full-time starting job in 2025. Torn due to his risk/reward in his rookie campaign. Future 20/40 player with help in batting average.:
Although he hasn't quite lived up to expectations, now is the perfect time for Dominguez to leave his imprint on the Pinstripes' 2025 season with Judge sidelined.
Once Aaron Judge returns, he’s expected to resume his historic pace and finish as one of the top overall fantasy performers across all formats, thanks to his elite production in every category. Fantasy managers can only hope the Yankees’ captain won’t be sidelined for long.