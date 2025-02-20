Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jasson Dominguez Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

New York Yankees Outfielder Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees Outfielder Jasson Dominguez / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Based on his minor league stats, Jasson Dominguez has the potential to be a 20/40 player for the New York Yankees. His approach grades well and will get better with more experience in the majors.

OF – Jasson Dominguez, NYY (ADP – 155.5)

2025 Jasson Dominguez Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Jasson Dominguez Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

The Yankees signed Dominguez in 2019, but his minor league debut didn’t come until 2021 because there was no minor league baseball the previous year due to COVID-19. Over four seasons in the minors, he hit .274 over 1,339 at-bats with 255 runs, 47 home runs,189 RBIs, and 102 stolen bases. His walk rate (13.0) had top-of-the-order upside while posting some weakness in his strikeout rate (24.5).

Heading into 2024, Dominguez has 206 at-bats of experience at AAA (.325/39/7/35/18) while showing growth in his approach (strikeout rate – 17.0 and walk rate – 9.6). His contact batting average (.384) has been an area of strength in the minors.

The Yankees gave him 87 at-bats of experience over the past two seasons, leading to a .207 batting average with 14 runs, six home runs, 11 RBIs, and six stolen bases. He whiffed 27.0% of the time with a favorable walk rate (13.0).

His exit velocity (89.5 mph) in his time in New York was an edge, but Dominguez graded better in hard-hit rate (45.9). He had a groundball swing path (56.7%) with a shallow launch angle (5.1).

Fantasy Outlook: The Yankees will give Dominguez every opportunity to win their starting centerfield position. He offers plus speed that should translate well in the majors. New York will move him to the top two slots in their batting order when his bat is ready. His price point in the early draft season requires him to earn a full-time starting job in 2025. Torn due to his risk/reward in his rookie campaign. Future 20/40 player with help in batting average.

RANKINGS

Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15

Top 5 First Basemen First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15

Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News