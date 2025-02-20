2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jasson Dominguez Profile, Preview, Predictions
Based on his minor league stats, Jasson Dominguez has the potential to be a 20/40 player for the New York Yankees. His approach grades well and will get better with more experience in the majors.
OF – Jasson Dominguez, NYY (ADP – 155.5)
The Yankees signed Dominguez in 2019, but his minor league debut didn’t come until 2021 because there was no minor league baseball the previous year due to COVID-19. Over four seasons in the minors, he hit .274 over 1,339 at-bats with 255 runs, 47 home runs,189 RBIs, and 102 stolen bases. His walk rate (13.0) had top-of-the-order upside while posting some weakness in his strikeout rate (24.5).
Heading into 2024, Dominguez has 206 at-bats of experience at AAA (.325/39/7/35/18) while showing growth in his approach (strikeout rate – 17.0 and walk rate – 9.6). His contact batting average (.384) has been an area of strength in the minors.
The Yankees gave him 87 at-bats of experience over the past two seasons, leading to a .207 batting average with 14 runs, six home runs, 11 RBIs, and six stolen bases. He whiffed 27.0% of the time with a favorable walk rate (13.0).
His exit velocity (89.5 mph) in his time in New York was an edge, but Dominguez graded better in hard-hit rate (45.9). He had a groundball swing path (56.7%) with a shallow launch angle (5.1).
Fantasy Outlook: The Yankees will give Dominguez every opportunity to win their starting centerfield position. He offers plus speed that should translate well in the majors. New York will move him to the top two slots in their batting order when his bat is ready. His price point in the early draft season requires him to earn a full-time starting job in 2025. Torn due to his risk/reward in his rookie campaign. Future 20/40 player with help in batting average.
