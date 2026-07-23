Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Taj Bradley & Four Other Hidden Gems Ready to Change Your Season

It's coming down to the stretch run of the fantasy baseball season, and this is the time of year where fantasy owners try to figure out where they could find the value to push them to the top. There are always plenty of up-and-coming prospects and other players getting opportunities available on the waiver wire. Here are five players who could be available.

Taj Bradley (SP, Minnesota Twins)

Profile: High-Upside Strikeout Starter

Bradley is an ideal pickup for fantasy managers needing strikeouts. A high-upside option, he boasts a pitch mix that consistently overwhelms hitters and keeps them off balance. He has evolved from a volatile prospect into a dependable, strikeout-heavy fantasy starter. His four-seam fastball, combined with a splitter and cutter, gives him tremendous winning upside, highlighted by double-digit K performances in two of his last five starts. Bradley features a 27.2% strikeout rate and pitchers with solid team win support rarely remain on the wire. While he carries occasional control issues, his swing-and-miss ceiling makes him well worth the add.

Dylan Crews (OF, Washington Nationals)

Profile: Five-Category Power/Speed Threat

Managers often drop talented young players too quickly when immediate production lags, but Crews' toolset is translating rapidly to the Major League level. Far from a finished product, he offers five-category upside with speed that provides a reliable fantasy floor. With seven home runs already on the season, he has shown that his power will continue to mature.

Dylan Crews is hitting .211 with 6 HR’s….He hit .426 with 18 HR’s his final season at LSU…..



He used the kinetic chain powered by his interossei muscles back then….



He’s using the chain powered by his flexor digitorum superficialis as a pro….



Watch how different his left… pic.twitter.com/sVbCbE4sNd — Prehension Athletics (@tommym8) July 17, 2026

Following a minor league stint earlier this year to tweak his mechanics, Crews returned to Washington's outfield with a refined approach. Now locked into everyday reps, he delivers steady volume and key category support. If you can absorb a minor hit to batting average in exchange for elite power/speed upside, Crews is a strong stash or high-end third outfielder option.

Jac Caglianone (1B/DH, Kansas City Royals)

Profile: Massive Power Potential With 30+ HR Ceiling

Caglianone brings massive power upside with a strong path toward everyday playing time. While fantasy owners might hesitate over strikeout concerns, his elite raw power yields legitimate 30+ HR potential. Even if his batting average takes a hit, his underlying metrics demonstrate elite output: a 55% hard-hit rate, a 93 mph average exit velocity, and a 15% barrel rate, which places him in the 90th percentile across all three categories. Absorbing his swing-and-miss rate (28% K rate) is a worthwhile trade-off for this degree of power. If available, grab him immediately for home run value.

Colson Montgomery (SS/3B, Chicago White Sox)

Profile: Middle-of-the-Order Power Infielder With Dual Eligibility

Montgomery is a top-tier option in a thin market for power-hitting middle infielders. He has already shown 20+ HR power, reminiscent of his rookie half-season when he hit 21 home runs in just 71 games. The White Sox have committed to their franchise shortstop full-time, routinely batting him fourth in the lineup to maximize plate appearances and RBI opportunities.

Colson Montgomery is on pace for 40 home runs this season.



Season Stats:

24 HR

57 RBI

.224 AVG | .307 OBP | .784 OPS



Pace: 40 HR / 96 RBI#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/6VSr3D1CCI — PaceBall (@paceball__) July 20, 2026

Furthermore, dual eligibility at SS and 3B makes him a flexible fit for middle or corner infield spots as well as utility slots. Whether in Points, OPS/SLG, or standard category leagues, Montgomery represents a high-value waiver add. Stolen bases remain scarce, making dynamic speed assets highly valuable as the fantasy playoffs approach. His elite power creates a reliable baseline, but a recent evolution from a defense-first runner into a dynamic, multi-category fantasy asset.

Brice Turang (2B, Milwaukee Brewers)

Profile: Multi-Category Contributor and Top of the Order Run-Producer

Stolen bases are increasingly difficult to come by, and Turang's speed profile holds elite value as the fantasy playoffs draw near. Built on elite contact skills that ensure a reliable baseline, he has successfully transitioned from a light-hitting, defense-first runner into a dynamic, multi-category fantasy asset.

Recent adjustments to his batting stance have paid dividends for him as his average exit velocity has spiked to 91 mph and his hard-hit rate has increased to 47%. Speed remains his primary engine, supported by a perpetual green light on the basepaths and prime run-scoring potential at the top of the order.

Brice Turang is doing his best to show that last season wasn't a fluke, and that he's here to stay as an elite fantasy asset. pic.twitter.com/aStnTUHODB — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) May 5, 2026

A middle infielder pacing toward a 15+ HR/ 25 SB season while batting at the top of the lineup and posting top-tier quality-of-contact metrics belongs on a roster, not a waiver wire. Grab him now before your league mates do.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.