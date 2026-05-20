Brewers’ Brice Turang Is Becoming Much More Than a Defensive Whiz

The Milwaukee Brewers arguably have the best second baseman in baseball right now in Brice Turang.

This is an argument that has been made before this season, but really shouldn't be up for debate right now. First and foremost, Turang has the highest wins above replacement by a catcher at 2.1. That, in itself, is a sign that Turang is playing like the best second baseman in the league right now.

The point only becomes clearer as you look deeper at the numbers. Right now, Turang is leading all second basemen in on-base percentage (.413), walks (34), runs scored (39), OPS (.910), and WAR (2.1). On top of this, he's sixth in base hits (47), fourth in doubles (10), fourth in homers (7), third in RBIs (29), and third in batting average (.292).

Essentially, Turang is doing a lot of everything. Let's also not forget that he's an elite defender over at second base with a Gold Glove Award already under his belt.

The Brewers Second Baseman Looks Like A Bona Fide Star

May 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) hits a double to drive in a run in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Brewers are among the best overall teams in baseball. After beating the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, Milwaukee has moved into sole possession of first place in the National League Central. The Brewers are 10 games above .500 at 28-18. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) and Atlanta Braves (33-16) have better records in the National League right now than Milwaukee. Only the Tampa Bay Rays (32-15) and the New York Yankees (30-19) have better records than the Brewers right now in the National League.

The Brewers are finally starting to hit their stride after injuries impacted the club early on. Now, the Brewers don't just have Turang playing at the highest level of his career so far, but also Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn all in the lineup right now as well. Quinn Priester is on a minor league rehab assignment down in Triple-A as well and will make his next appearance on Thursday.

Turang has been the guy, from a position player standpoint, who has kept this team going despite all of the early-season injuries and struggles. The Brewers are just getting better and soon enough, we'll be talking about them among the very top contenders in baseball, rather than just at the top of the NL Central standings.

There's a ridiculous amount of talent in Milwaukee right now. Hopefully, it leads to a deep run this year.