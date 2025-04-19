Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Week 4 Waiver Wire Catchers

For fantasy teams looking for an upgrade at catcher, Francisco Alvarez will be staring game managers in the face this week on the waiver wire in shallow leagues.

Shawn Childs

New York Mets Catcher Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets Catcher Francisco Alvarez / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In shallow leagues, it’s time to add Alvarez to fantasy rosters. The Mets expect him to be activated from the injured list sometime next week.

Francisco Alvarez, NYM

Over his first six rehab games, between A and AA, he only has four hits over 22 at-bats with three runs, one home run, and three RBIs with five strikeouts. His next stop should be at AAA.

When at his best with the Mets in 2023, Alvarez smashed 25 home runs over 382 at-bats while showcasing a better approach in the minors. He brings 30+ home run power when he stays healthy for an entire season. I fully expect him to be an advantage at C2 in deep formats with top 10 upside if Alvarez moves to the middle of the Mets’ lineup.

Edgar Quero, CWS

The White Sox called up Quero on Thursday due to a catching injury to Korey Lee. Over his first 15 games at AAA, he went 17-for-51 with nine runs, one home run, and four RBIs while showcasing a favorable approach (11 walks and 14 strikeouts). Quero played well in 2024 between AA and AAA (.280/41/16/70 over 350 at-bats).

Over his first four at-bats, Quero doesn’t have a hit. He is worthy of a C2 flier in deep formats, but his window only lasts until Korey Lee returns from his ankle injury.

Henry Davis, PIT

In 12-team formats, Davis is a barely rostered. He continues to struggle with Pittsburgh (3-for-17 with a run, one home run, and two RBIs). Davis still has to beat out Joey Bart for playing time, and Endy Rodríguez will be back soon after suffering a hand injury last week. His draft pedigree (first overall selection in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft) still lingers in the background, making Davis a post-hype player.

For now, he is only a week-to-week option if his bat is showing power (Davis has one home run this week).

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

