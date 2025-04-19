Fantasy Baseball: Week 4 Waiver Wire Second Basemen
Over the past couple of seasons, speed has been easier to find at second base than a high-floor power hitter. Team structure dictates which free-agent aisle to shop down.
Luke Keaschall, MIN
In 2024, Keaschall succeeded between High-A and AA, leading to a .307 batting average over 378 at-bats with 81 runs, 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases. His bat was quiet out of the gate this year at AAA (.261/8/1/5/4 over 46 at-bats). The Twins called him up on Thursday as they try to find an offensive spark at second base. His playing time should be helped by the injury to Matt Wallner, allowing Willi Castro to shift to right field on more days.
In his first game with the Twins, he hit eighth in the batting order at DH. Keaschall went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI, and a stolen base. His approach has top-of-the-order upside, something Minnesota’s starting lineup lacks.
Keaschall offers sneaky upside, but he is more of a pickup in deep formats to see where his opportunity lands. His bat and success will dictate his value in other leagues.
Luisangel Acuna, NYM
The Mets upped Acuna’s playing time over their last seven games, leading to eight hits over 21 at-bats with six runs, one RBI, and six steals. Over his previous two seasons in the minors, he hit .278 with 184 runs, 17 home runs, 118 RBIs, and 97 stolen bases over 1,057 at-bats. Last season in the minors, Acuna saw playing time at 2B, SS, and OF.
Acuna brings a 10/40 profile to fantasy teams in power and speed, but he must secure more playing time to help in the counting categories. His first obstacle is holding off Jeff McNeil when he returns from the injured list.
For now, Acuna is only a stolen base addition to fantasy chasing one category.
Brandon Drury, CWS
Drury was poised to make the White Sox's opening day roster after success in spring training (16-for-39 with seven runs, three home runs, and 11 RBIs). Unfortunately, he suffered a broken thumb on March 21st, leading to him being released and resigned by Chicago at AAA. His injury healed quicker than expected, giving Drury three starts already in the minors (3-for-16 with three runs and one RBI).
Over 1,003 at-bats in the majors in 2022 and 2023, Drury hit .262 with 148 runs, 54 home runs, and 170 RBIs. The White Sox ranked 29th in runs scored (57) with only 13 home runs (tied for 26th). They could use his bat at second base, third base, or DH.
I expect Drury to be called up soon, giving the fantasy market a power out at the middle infield position.
Other Options: Michael Massey, Gabriel Arias, Zack Gelof, Caleb Durbin
