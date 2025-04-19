Fantasy Baseball: Week 4 Waiver Wire Shortshops
At this point in the season, most active shortstop options in the free agent pool are low-level darts, forcing some fantasy teams to rotate weaker options until a bat shows life or they find the proper skill set for their team structure.
Jordan Lawlar, ARI
Over the past two and a half weeks, Lawlar has 23 hits over 68 at-bats with 16 runs, four home runs, 16 RBIs, and four stolen bases. His improvement puts him a phone call away from the majors with Ketel Marte injured. Lawlar has made nine starts at second base, two at third, and five at shortstop. On the downside, his strikeout rate (28.7) remains high.
Marte took batting practice this week as he is working his way back from an early-season hamstring issue. If he can handle running, the Diamondbacks could have him back in their starting lineup by the end of the month, which would block Lawlar from a callup.
Tim Tawa went 4-for-19 since his callup with five runs, one home run, five RBIs, and one stolen base, but he has looked better over his last four games played (three hits over 12 at-bats with three runs, a home run, four RBIs, and one steal).
Finding at-bats for Lawlar with the Diamondbacks looks challenging with Marte not that far from returning to their starting lineup. He needs another injury to create a long-term window with the Arizona, putting Lawlar in the buy-and-hold category in deeper leagues for teams with weakness at shortstop or second base.
Chase Meidroth, CWS
The White Sox have had Meidroth in the starting lineup over their last seven games, but he went 3-for-20 with one run coming into Saturday’s action. His bat (3-for-5 with a run, one RBI, and one steal) flashed against the Red Sox with Garrett Crochet starting. Meidroth brings a winning resume from AAA (.291/98/10/61/15 over 467 at-bats), with an impressive 113 walks and 76 strikeouts.
He is only a week-to-week ride in 12-team formats until his bat shows consistency, with an uptick in power or speed. Meidroth is worth a few weeks' look in deeper formats if the White Sox continue to give him starts at the top of their lineup.
Josh Smith, TEX
The starting window for Smith should end on Sunday when Wyatt Langford returns from the injured list. In 12-team formats, he has the lowest ownership (39%) in the NFBC with the best start (14-for-35 with eight runs, one home run, three RBIs, and three stolen bases) over the past two and a half weeks. Before Saturday's matchup, Smith missed four starts due to a thumb injury.
Joc Pederson has been insanely bad to open the season (3-for-55 with two runs and no other production), possibly opening up more playing time for Smith. Last year, as a super utility player, he set career highs in almost all categories, making Smith a viable injury cover/rotational player off the bench.
Other Options: Brooks Lee, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Javier Baez
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Roman Anthony, Colby Thomas Lead Outfielders To Watch
Fantasy Baseball Minor League Pitcher Report: Clayton Kershaw, Ranger Suarez, More
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Nick Kurtz, Jordan Lawlar Nearing Big Leagues