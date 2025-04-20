Fantasy Baseball: Week 4 Waiver Wire Third Basemen
Three weeks into the season, the search for power at third base leaves fantasy drafters with questions about their team's builds. I only see one potential star player this week with starting at-bats.
Connor Norby, MIA
The Orioles selected Norby in the second round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft after flashing over short at-bats (339) in his college career (.415 with 83 runs, 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 24 steals). His walk rate (10.3) was an asset while striking out 13.6% of the time.
By his second minor league season, Norby reached AAA. Unfortunately, the log jam of talent on the Orioles’ major league roster led to him seeing 983 at-bats at that level over three years. He hit .294 with 189 runs, 42 home runs, 159 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. His strikeout rate (23.7) regressed from his college career while maintaining a similar walk rate (10.1).
The Marlins acquired Norby in a deal for Trevor Rogers at the trade deadline in 2024. Making contact in the majors was an issue (strikeout rate – 33.0), with a step back in his walk rate (9.3). His bat offered more success at home (.294/18/6/12/2 over 85 at-bats) than on the road (.183/14/3/8/1 over 93 at-bats).
Norby returned from the injured list this week. He has two hits over his first 11 at-bats for Miami with two runs. His ceiling and starting opportunity make him the top free agent option at third base in shallow leagues.
Gabriel Arias, CLE
The Guardians continue to give Arias starting at-bats, and he has responded with success over his last seven starts (10-for-26 with seven runs, three home runs, eight RBIs, and one stolen base). The key to his long-term viability for Cleveland is lowering his strikeout rate (29.4), an area that has been a problem over his 576 career at-bats in the majors (32.0%).
I view Arias as a bridge player to cover an injury due to his streaky bat. I expect Angel Martinez to be the Guardians' top option at second base over the final five months. I have Arias listed at third base because he is the hottest player at the position this week, but he has been playing second base for most of his games this year.
Ben Williamson, SEA
The Seahawks called Williamson up this week after placing Ryan Bliss on the injury list. Over his last 524 at-bats in the minors, between High-A, AA, and AAA, he hit .284 with 72 runs, four home runs, 73 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. Williamson walked 10.1% of the time with a league average strikeout rate (21.1).
On Saturday, he hit his first major league home runs while going 2-for-6 against the Blue Jays with two runs and an RBI. His lack of power suggests Williamson is only an add in an AL-only format, and he has Jorge Polanco blocking him for starting at-bats.
Jose Iglesias, SD
An injury to Jake Cronenworth has created starting at-bats for Iglesias over the past week. Coming into Saturday night, he has 11 hits over his last 29 at-bats with two runs, six RBIs, and one stolen base. At age 35, his best asset remains his batting average while offering minimal value in home runs and stolen bases.
Iglesias is only playable in deep formats based on his starting opportunity and the hope of catching a big game in runs or RBIs.
Other Options: Noelvi Marte, Andy Ibanez, Kyle Farmer, Eric Wagaman, Ernie Clement
