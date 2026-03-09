Fantasy Basketball Must-Add Waiver Wire Candidates in Week 21

The waiver wire is the Holy Grail of fantasy basketball. Team managers may turn to it, find gold, and use it to prevail in victory. There is no single way to maximize reward while minimizing risk. In Week 21, we find more weapons to explore and bid on to join our roster. This is who you ought to target on this week's waiver wire.

Brandon Podziemski, Guard (GSW)

50% Available

The Golden State Warriors remain without Steph Curry for a bit longer. In that stint of absence, Podziemski has put up mid-30's of fantasy points per game, being a startable asset. The team as a whole deals with an array of injuries from Moses Moody to Kristaps Porzingis and others. Take the volume with Podziemski while it is active.

Walter Clayton Jr., Guard (MEM)

96% Available

The upside of Clayton Jr. is massive. He had 54 fantasy points just a week ago, paired with mutliple 30+ fantasy point affairs. With Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward consistently on the injury report, Clayton Jr. will maintain great playing time. Even when they return, he may have earned playing time worth remaining at viable volume.

Quentin Grimes, Guard (PHI)

97% Available

Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe may not remain out for too long. However, while they are out, Grimes is viable. He and Kelly Oubre Jr. will play at high usage rates, making them very viable as they start and/or play 25+ minutes. Most recently, Grimes played 41 minutes for 38 fantasy points.

Brice Sensabaugh, Guard/Forward (UTA)

94% Available

The Jazz have dealt with injuries, now most notably dealt with throughout this season, most notably with Ace Bailey, Keyonte George, and Isiah Collier. While these players are out, Sensabaugh is viable. He has had multiple tremendous breakout games. Last out, Sensabaugh had 37 fantasy points in 17 minutes played. During this tank, Sensabaugh will play and be productive when on the court.

Precious Achiuwa, Forward (SAC)

62% Available

Achiuwa is a must-add in fantasy basketball. With Sabonis out for the season and Dylan Cardwell out for another 1-2 weeks, Achiuwa is doing stunning things. In his last five games, Achiuwa has twice scored 70 or more fantasy points. These are Nikola Jokic-esque numbers. Fact is fact, and he must be added.

Maxime Raynaud, Center (SAC)

72% Available

There is a great chance that Cardwell has lost his minutes to Achiuwa and Raynaud. This current frontcourt is dominant as Raynaud himself has 49 or more fantasy points in two of his last three games. Playing well into the 30-minute mark per game, Raynaud has too much volume to keep on waivers.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: