Precious Achiuwa and 4 More Elite Waiver Wire Additions in Week 20 Fantasy Basketball

As we enter Week 20 of the fantasy basketball season, we must stay sharp on the waiver wire. As injuries occur and depth charts shift, players come out of the clouds to often be valuable to your roster. We crunched the numbers for you to find elite additions to make. These are the players fantasy basketball managers ought to consider adding.

Brandin Podziemski, Guard (GSW) — 54% Available

The Warriors have Steph Curry out for another two weeks, or so. In turn, Podziemski is the clear-cut guard No. 1 on this team. He has played 30 or more minutes in six of his last eight games, including two 15-rebound affairs.

Ace Bailey, Forward (UTA) — 67% Available

The Jazz are towards the bottom of the NBA. As they tank with caution, they will also favor their young, developmental players over the final 20 games. Bailey should be a beneficiary. He is playing about 30 minutes per game, which is over 10% more than his season average. The No. 3 overall pick shall rise high as he continues to grow.

Jonathan Kuminga, Foward (ATL) — 44% Available

In any competitive fantasy basketball league, Kuminga will not be available. However, he is listed 44% available, thus making him a possibility on the waiver wire. If Kuminga is there, you must grab him. As a Hawk, he now plays to elite output, as is unsurprising. This includes two of his three games with 20+ points and 7+ rebounds in each.

Kyle Filipowski, Forward (UTA) — 77% Available

The Jazz are now without Lauri Markkanen for another couple of weeks and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the season. Filipowski is the Jazz's premier big man, and he will likely have a massive role for the rest of the season. He is absolutely a top-20 player at his position with top-10 upside.

Precious Achiuwa, Forward (SAC) — 79% Available

The Kings are without their two big men in Domantas Sabonis and Dylan Cardwell. This slots Achiuwa into a massive role, in which he scored 75 fantasy points two games back. Achiuwa has 22 or more points in two of his last four games, plus double-digit rebounds in three of his last five. Not just are the big men out for the Kings, but so is DeAndre Hunter. The Kings lack many players to go on offense, thus allowing Achiuwa to run very valuable.

