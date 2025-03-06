Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Report: Sleepers to Stash for a Playoff Push

Kyle Filipowski and Shaedon Sharpe highlight this week's top fantasy basketball waiver wire options.

Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) dunks against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second half at Delta Center.
Finding impact players on the waiver wire can be the difference between fantasy success and a frustrating early exit from your league’s playoffs. With roster spots opening due to injuries and rotations shifting, savvy managers should capitalize on under-the-radar players who are stepping up at the right time. These under-the-radar options on the waiver wire could help you capture your league's championship.

PF/C Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz

Utah’s unpredictable injury reports have elevated Filipowski’s value, and he just posted a monster 23-point, 13-rebound performance. With consistent minutes and strong rebounding, he’s a must-add for managers in need of frontcourt depth.

SG/SF Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

Sharpe has been heating up, posting a strong 25-point performance while adding six rebounds and three triples. Portland’s injury woes have cleared the way for him to see heavy minutes, making him an intriguing option for scoring, threes, and rebounds. If Jerami Grant remains sidelined, Sharpe’s usage will continue to trend upward.

PG Dennis Schroder, Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham’s backup has quietly been delivering in deeper leagues, highlighted by a 21-point, seven-assist showing with five three-pointers. He’s a solid pickup for assists and scoring, though his inconsistency makes him a better streaming option.

SG/SF Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings

Ellis logged 39 minutes in his latest start, recording an all-around stat line that included two steals and two blocks. Even with Malik Monk expected back soon, Ellis’ strong defensive contributions make him a solid pickup for those in need of defensive counting stats.

SG/SF Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

The rookie has carved out a starting role, delivering a 23-point performance while contributing across multiple categories. With steady playing time and a clear path to usage, George is a sneaky pickup in deep leagues.

SF/PF Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers

Walker turned heads with a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and six boards. While this level of efficiency isn’t sustainable, his increased playing time makes him an interesting deep-league flyer.

As the fantasy basketball season nears its climax, finding the right waiver wire gems can provide a crucial edge. These under-the-radar players are stepping up at the perfect time, offering a mix of scoring, efficiency, and defensive stats. Keep an eye on rotations, injury reports, and hot streaks—these sleepers could be the key to a championship run!

