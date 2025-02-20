Victor Wembanyama’s Injury News Rocks Fantasy Basketball & Sports Betting Communities
Thursday’s shocking news that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama (blood clot) will miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season rocked both the NBA fantasy and sports betting communities.
LOST FANTASY BASKETBALL STAR
Wembanyama, a dominant first-round fantasy basketball asset, averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 46 games for the Spurs this season.
The Spurs, who are currently sitting at 23-29 in the Western Conference, are likely to miss the postseason for the sixth straight season. San Antonio, who last made the playoffs back in 2018-2019, were anchored by their dominant big man.
BETTING IMPACT
The 7′ 3″ freakish talent, who owned an ADP of 1.6 heading into fantasy basketball drafts, also crushes sports bettors who had invested in Wembanyama in the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) market. At BetRivers sportsbook, the first-year NBA All-Star was listed as a -3335 favorite to win the award.
While owning the majority of liability for sportsbooks around the country, the near 96% lock (by the odds) will no longer be eligible to win the award due to missing the minimum games played threshold, crushing the hopes of many futures’ investors.
Those holding Wembanyama DPOY futures tickets now find Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. (-125) and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley (-110) sitting atop the market. Jackson was listed at +1800 prior to the news, while Mobley was being offered at +2200.
Following the near co-favorites are: Dyson Daniels (+1600), Lu Dort (+1800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+3500), Jalen Williams (+4000), Bam Adebayo (+7000), Amen Thompson (+7500), Rudy Gobert (+8000), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+15000).
While fantasy managers are left with a gaping hole in their lineups for the second half of the NBA season, sports bettors now find a wide-open market with Jackson as the new slim favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recommended Articles
San Antonio Spurs Superstar Victor Wembanyama to Miss Remainder of Season
Kings PG De'Aaron Fox on the Move in Blockbuster Deal: Fantasy Basketball Takeaways