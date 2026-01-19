Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire: Jamal Shead, Peyton Watson, and 3 Others

We are looking to hit the Waiver Wire in hopes of bringing an electrical surge to your roster(s). Many players sit available, but with great upside in their sightline. This is where you can win your league if you stay sharp and locked in to the world of the NBA. As I am always locked in, I like to think that the following players can be of great value to your team should you place a tag on them in Week 14.

Davion Mitchell, Guard (Miami Heat) — 68% Available

Mitchell is due to make his awaited return to the Heat lineup tonight. Especially without Tyler Herro, Mitchell should be the starting Point Guard, and he should have 25+ Minutes per Game. I would be willing to take a stab at a starter, which will be rare to find on waivers.

Jamal Shead, Guard (Toronto Raptors) — 96% Available

Despite the OT loss, Jamal Shead displayed his playmaking ability with a CAREER-HIGH 1️⃣3️⃣ AST! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cAOi9zwmCP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 17, 2026

There still may time to win with Shead. The Raptors hope to get back Emmanuel Quickley any day now, and that will reduce the minutes of Shead. Nonetheless, if Quickley remains out, Shead will start and he will continue to produce start-worthy numbers. Even when Quickley does return, I think that Shead has earned increased playing time. He would be a great handcuff to Quickley, who has been injury prone in recent years.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Guard/Forward (Miami Heat) — 46% Available

The same as Mitchell, Jaquez Jr. is due back to the Heat lineup tonight. He will be Top-3 in team Usage Rate and that goes a very long way on a mid-pack, but intriguing Heat offense. I expect that Jaquez will be a hot commodity on waivers.

Peyton Watson, Forward (Denver Nuggets) — 45% Available

If Watson is still available in your league, you must place a bid on him. Nikola Jokic remains out for some time and Watson is a high-volume starter with Jokic out. He is putting up roughly about 30-35 points per game. He did score (62) just four games ago.

Kyle Filipowski, Forward/Center (Utah Jazz) — 92% Available

Will Hardy says Jazz are sticking with the same starting lineup against the Mavericks this afternoon… which likely again means no Jusuf Nurkic or Svi Mykhailiuk.



Also says he hasn’t heard from the league about his DNP-CDs. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 17, 2026

At first, I did not get why the Jazz kept benching Jusuf Nurkic this week. Now I know that it is due to draft pick efforts, and to favor the Jazz' draft pick rights and gain a lottery pick. Translation — they are tanking and without any fear of penalty. If they keep Nurkic on the bench, Filipowski will continue to play to moderate minutes, worth a roster spot for sure.

