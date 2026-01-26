Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: Sam Hauser and 4 Others

There is no better way to gain value than doing so on the waiver wire. It is a spot where you can find an undervalued gem, and make your low-risk gamble for elite performance. Many people tend to overlook the waiver wire as they are "busy", but while they are busy, you stay locked in. In Week 15 of the Fantasy Basketball season, these are some awesome players to pickup.

Sam Hauser, Forward (Boston Celtics) — 85% Available

Hauser is averaging (23.5) Minutes per Game. However, he is now averaging (29.5) Minutes over the last week. It is very clear that the Celtics have come happy with Hauser, and his playing time has benefited. Over the past week, Hauser has hit (30) fantasy points in three games. So long as he maintains this increase in playing time, he will be a valuable asset.

Jalen Smith, Forward/Center (Chicago Bulls) — 86% Available

The Bulls have been slotting Smith in for more playing time, and he has not been shy to make it productive. Smith is averaging (26) Minutes over his last week, being an over 30% increase. In his last four games, Smith is also averaging (30.5) fantasy points. The Bulls lack much in their frontcourt and Smith will surely maintain the nod ahead of Patrick Williams in playing time.

PJ Washington, Forward (Dallas Mavericks) — 52% Available

Washington has spent a lot of time out via injury. He is now back, having played two games. In that span, Washington averaged (24) Minutes, increasing in his second start. In due time, Washington should see many games as a starter, playing potentially over thirty minutes per game.

Moses Moody, Forward (Golden State Warriors) — 87% Available

The Warriors now have multiple injuries to their rotation. DeAnthony Melton is out, Jimmy Butler is out for the season, Al Horford is out, and Jonathan Kuminga is out. Moody should be playing more minutes in the short-term. That gives him great value.

Cam Spencer, Forward (Memphis Grizzlies) — 68% Available

The Grizzlies are without Ja Mortant for four weeks. They are also without Ty Jerome for the time being. Spencer will be the giant beneficiary. Back on Friday, Spencer went for 21 Points and 11 Assists. That racked up (58) fantasy points. He is a pure-shooter, and that carries high-upside.

