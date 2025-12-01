Shedeur Sanders, Devin Neal, and 3 More Players to Stash Ahead Of The Fantasy Playoffs
As the fantasy football playoffs approach, depth and timing become just as important as star power. While your league’s top players carry most of the weight, savvy managers know that a well-timed stash can make the difference between a first-round exit and a championship run.
Injuries, emerging roles, and favorable matchups can turn overlooked players into league-winning assets. In this piece, we break down the top 5 players to stash now, those late-season sleepers who could explode just in time to carry your fantasy team through the playoffs.
Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders continues to improve as the Browns’ starting quarterback. In his second career NFL start, he scored 10.56 fantasy points, the most he’s recorded in his three total appearances. He completed 16 of 25 passes (64% completion) for 149 yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers in Week 13 against the 49ers.
On the season, Sanders now has 405 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 50.8% of his throws.
Looking ahead, Sanders has a mix of favorable and difficult matchups during the fantasy football playoffs (Weeks 15–17): the Bears in Week 15 (23rd vs. fantasy QBs), the Bills in Week 16 (7th), and the Steelers in Week 17 (25th). He’s worth stashing, especially if he performs well next week in Week 14 against the Titans.
New Orleans Saints RB Devin Neal
Devin Neal filled in nicely for the injured Alvin Kamara in his first NFL start in Week 13. The rookie sixth-round pick out of Kansas had been used sparingly throughout the season and currently ranks as RB68, averaging 4.3 fantasy points per game. His overall stat line includes 31 carries for 108 yards and 15 catches on 17 targets for 86 yards.
However, over the last two weeks, Neal has shown signs of increased usage. In Week 12, he scored 11.1 fantasy points on 7 carries for 18 yards, adding 5 receptions on 7 targets for 43 yards. In Week 13, his first start, he posted 9.9 fantasy points on 14 carries for 47 yards, along with 3 catches on 3 targets for 22 yards.
With Kamara sidelined and the Saints sitting at 2–10, the team may look to give Neal more opportunities down the stretch. He’s a player worth stashing in fantasy leagues as his role could continue to grow.
New York Jets WR Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell had a career day for the Jets in Week 13. He caught 8 of his 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown, totaling 24.2 fantasy points. This marked Mitchell’s first double-digit target game, his first 100-yard performance, and his first NFL touchdown.
Mitchell was acquired by the Jets from the Colts on November 4th as part of the return in the Sauce Gardner trade. With the Jets’ usual No. 1 wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, still out due to injury, Mitchell should continue to see plenty of opportunities and operate as the team’s top receiving option in the meantime.
Stash him down the stretch; he has the upside to be a potential league winner.
New Orleans Saints WR Devaughn Vele
Devaughn Vele had his best game of the season and of his career in Week 13 for the Saints. He caught all 8 of his targets for 93 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 23.3 fantasy points. The only other time he recorded eight receptions was in his NFL debut last year as a rookie with the Broncos. Vele was acquired by the Saints in the offseason in a trade with Denver.
His role has grown in New Orleans after the Saints traded Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks (who had the second-most WR snaps on the team with 426) and released Brandin Cooks (third-most with 422). Chris Olave leads the Saints with 665 snaps, while Vele now ranks second with 345 after logging 71 snaps in Week 12 and 63 in Week 13.
Vele is operating as the Saints’ WR2 and is a strong stash candidate, with the potential for more big games down the stretch.
Carolina Panthers WR Jalen Coker
Jalen Coker is quietly becoming a player to watch down the stretch. In Week 13 he delivered a breakout performance, posting 17.4 fantasy points on 4 receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. This marks his second double-digit fantasy outing in his last three games, following an 11.2-point showing in Week 11 (4 catches, 52 yards).
Despite missing the first six weeks of the season due to injury, Coker has worked his way into the Panthers’ rotation. He currently ranks behind Tetairoa McMillan (741 snaps) and Xavier Legette (520 snaps), but his 271 snaps show he’s carved out a real role. His 2024 rookie season was quietly solid as well: 32 receptions on 46 targets for 478 yards and 2 touchdowns as an undrafted player.
With his efficiency, growing involvement, and recent surge in production, Coker profiles as a sneaky stash for the fantasy stretch run, especially in deeper leagues. If his usage continues to rise, he could become a late-season difference-maker.