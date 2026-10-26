Fantasy Football Tight End Waiver Wire Debate: Hunter Henry vs. T.J. Hockenson

Week 8 Waiver Wire Debate: Hunter Henry vs. T.J. Hockenson

Navigating the tight end wasteland is exhausting, but finding a reliable option on the waiver wire can completely alter the trajectory of your fantasy season. If you are scouring the wire for a difference-maker at the position, two prominent names should command your attention this week: New England’s Hunter Henry and Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson.

Let’s look at how both tight ends performed in Week 7 and break down who deserves fantasy football managers' top waiver wire claim (or top FAAB bid) for Week 8 and beyond.

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) leaps to spike the ball after catching an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 7 line: 4 receptions on 4 targets for 43 yards (10.6 PPR points)

Hunter Henry continues to quietly carve out one of the safest floors at a volatile position, but the surrounding offensive context has elevated his outlook significantly. Patriots QB Drake Maye is heating up after a shaky start to the season and has firmly established himself as one of the best fantasy quarterbacks over the last few weeks, while elevating the entire New England passing attack. Furthermore, the return of stud WR AJ Brown helps pull coverage away from the middle of the field, while injuries to wideouts Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins (both currently on IR) have condensed the target tree, funneling more looks directly toward Henry.

Even with rookie tight end Eli Raridon flashing improved recent play and carving out occasional downfield splash plays, Henry remains the trusted veteran safety valve anchoring this position. He's scored in two of his last four games and has put up double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in all four games. If you're tired of single-digit duds from your streaming tight end slot, Henry provides great TE2 stability with weekly TE1 upside.

TE T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches a touchdown pass against Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 7 line: 4 receptions on targets for 35 yards plus a crucial touchdown (9.3 PPR points)

T.J. Hockenson represents the exact opposite side of the spectrum from Hunter Henry: a high-pedigree weapon whose fantasy value is currently fighting against some clear offensive limitations. While he salvaged his Week 7 day with a red-zone score against Indianapolis, Minnesota's passing game has often been limited by QB Kyler Murray's subpar play under center.

Additionally, Hockenson inherently sits behind alpha option Justin Jefferson and fourth-year player Jordan Addison in the primary target tree, capping his weekly floor compared to a player who monopolizes the middle of the field. If he is sitting on your waiver wire due to an earlier absence, he still offers immense talent, but his weekly ceiling is heavily dictated by game script and efficiency in a crowded Vikings offense as he only has one game with more than five targets this season.

The Verdict

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hockenson’s raw talent can still win you weeks, as evidenced by his 13-target game in Week 4, but Hunter Henry offers more immediate stability, safety, and a guaranteed floor. Between Drake Maye’s stellar play and depleted wide receiver depth in New England, Henry is an elite plug-and-play waiver wire add and warrants prioritization over T.J. Hockenson for Week 8 and beyond.