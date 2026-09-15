Fantasy Football Top Overall Waiver Wire Pickups For All Positions Week 2: Is Jalen Coker The Panthers' WR1?

Week 1 of the fantasy football season is over, and it's on to Week 2. The first step towards a new week is the waiver wire. We are going to take a look at our top overall waiver pickup at each position for Week 2.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough got off to a rough start in the first half against the Detroit Lions, but exploded in the second half. He ultimately finished the game throwing for 410 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He is a player that many in the fantasy community viewed as a sleeper this season, and Week 1 was a strong start. Shough could be more than a quarterback you just pick up to be a spot start. With his ability and strong set of pass-catchers like Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Juwan Johnson, and eventually Jordyn Tyson, he has the potential to be a low-end QB1 for the 2026 fantasy football season.

RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

The top running back priority on the wire for Week 2 is Black. Although he should have already been rostered in most leagues, he wasn't, perhaps because of the uncertainty surrounding Black and Jordan James being the RB2. However, Week 1 cleared that up, and Black is the clear RB2 for the Niners.

We did project Black to be the RB2; nevertheless, we did not project the usage rate of the 49ers' running backs in Week 1. Christian McCaffrey only played on 55% of snaps and carried the ball just 10 times with eight targets. Black played on 43% of snaps with 14 carries and one target.

Black turned his 15 opportunities into 70 yards, while CMC totaled 88 yards. Even if this usage doesn't continue, you're getting a handcuff in a valuable offense for a 30-year-old running back with a lengthy injury history coming off a massive workload. If this usage does continue, he could develop into a potential flex option.

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Of all these top waiver wire options, Coker is the best of the best. In Week 1, he led the Panthers in every major receiving category. He caught eight of nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Those were all team highs.

We have heard nothing but positive things about Coker all offseason, and that showed on the field in Week 1. While we are still projecting Tetairoa McMillan to be their top fantasy producer at wide receiver, Coker could make a run at being the WR1 and, at the very least, could be a consistent, valuable fantasy contributor.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

There aren't any great tight end waiver wire pickups this week, but we do like Freiermuth, who should be a better option this season with Jonnu Smith out of Pittsburgh. In Week 1, he caught all five of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. He can keep up this kind of production throughout the season, unlike a tight end like Mike Gesicki who we view as a one-week wonder in an offense with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

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