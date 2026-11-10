Fantasy Football Waiver Alert: Corey Kiner a Top Week 10 Waiver Wire Target as Rhamondre Stevenson Set to Miss Time

Should fantasy football managers be running to the Week 10 waiver wire after hearing the latest Rhamondre Stevenson injury news? Following a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots received bad news on their lead running back. Stevenson is dealing with a plantaris tendon issue in the back of his knee that forced him out of Sunday's matchup.

#Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss the next few weeks because of plantaris tendon issue in the back of his knee, sources say.



No surgery, just rest and rehab for Stevenson. pic.twitter.com/qnJngxsP4H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2026

While the injury doesn't require surgery, reports indicate he will be sidelined for a few weeks. With New England facing the Detroit Lions this week before heading into a Week 11 bye, Stevenson likely won't return until late November or early December (with November 29 looking like the absolute earliest window). If you have an open IR slot, hang onto him, but fantasy managers must prepare to be without his services for at least the next couple of weeks.

Corey Kiner: Week 10 Waiver Wire Priority?

With Stevenson out of commission, the door swings wide open for Corey Kiner. Kiner has flashed efficiency in limited spurts this season, carrying 50 times for 244 yards while leading the backfield in yards per carry. He is slated to get first-crack at the starting job and offers immediate volume-based upside for needy fantasy squads.

While Kiner should see 15+ touches and justify a waiver wire add, he has a tough matchup this weekend. The Lions have a tough run defense and are third-best in the league in terms of stopping opposing fantasy backs.

A Murky Fantasy Situation in the Patriots Backfield

While Kiner is still an exciting waiver wire add, we still need to tread lightly as the situation in the New England backfield isn't crystal clear. We still don't have a definitive health update on TreVeyon Henderson, who has been sidelined since Week 7 due to an unusual medical emergency requiring hospitalization. If Henderson manages to return against Detroit, it would undoubtedly put a damper on Kiner's expected workload. Meanwhile, reserves Lan Larison and Terrell Jennings will also figure into the offensive equation in some capacity.

To add to the chaos, whispers have floated around about a potential trade for Jonathan Taylor to bolster the offense. Realistically, though, the Patriots are highly unlikely to surrender heavy draft capital after already shipping away a 2028 first-round pick in the A.J. Brown blockbuster. Combine that with a lack of any concrete indication that Henderson will return this Sunday, and Kiner stands to be the primary beneficiary.

Final Verdict

Kiner should be a top waiver wire addition this week and is well worth a modest FAAB bid to secure immediate running back depth. Unless we see massive Jonathan Taylor news or hear about a TreVeyon Henderson return, treat Kiner as an RB2 with upside or strong FLEX option while Stevenson heals up.