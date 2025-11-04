Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Christian Watson vs. Parker Washington
There has been a lot of movement in NFL teams’ depth charts, with trades and injuries continuing to stack up. Two WRs whose values in fantasy football that have been affected by this are Jacksonville Jaguars WR Parker Washington and WR for Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson. Here is a breakdown of who should take priority on the waiver wire between Watson and Washington.
Parker Washington
The Jacksonville Jaguars had the tragic news of their promising rookie WR suffering a season-ending injury. In this WR from Jacksonville, Parker Washington emerged as a player who could help lessen the loss of Hunter. In his past two games, Washington has been the most targeted WR on the team, getting 19 targets. He is coming off his best game of the year, in week nine, where he had eight receptions for 90 yards. While this play from Washington is encouraging, his production may come to a rapid halt.
On Nov.4, the Jaguars added to their receiver depth by trading for the WR1 from the Las Vegas Raiders, Jakobi Meyers. His role may not be as large as it was for the Raiders, but in Jacksonville, Meyers will definitely be above Washington on the depth chart. This is the number one factor in making Washington a shaky add on the waiver wire in fantasy football
Christian Watson
The Green Bay Packers took a hit in losing one of their big players in their passing attack earlier in the season, Jayden Reed. They took another hit on week 9, losing TE1 Tucker Kraft to a season-ending ACL injury. With that, people will have to step up for the Packers in their offense. One of those players who could help is WR Christian Watson.
The fourth-year WR, Watson, has played the last two games of this season after missing the previous contests while recovering from an ACL injury he suffered late in the 2024 season. In these two games, he has combined for 143 receiving yards on six catches. He will be forced to have a bigger role, but his outlook on being a potential flex play right now in fantasy feels questionable. He does, however, at 6’5” and 207 lbs, have the build to help fill in the role of those big chunk plays they got out of Kraft in the offense. His snap count is also on the rise. In his first week back, he logged 56% of snaps in his second game back; he played 66% of snaps.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to add in fantasy football on the waiver wire, between Watson and Washington, Watson should take priority. The number one reason is that the Jaguars are adding Meyers. If they did not add him, Washington would then be the priority add. Watson, with the injuries in the Packers organization, simply feels like he has a better path to becoming fantasy relevant.
Washington is still a good add; fantasy managers should just wait to put in a claim after the waiver wire is over, so they do not move down the priority list in their fantasy leagues.