3 Instant Observations on Jaguars' Jakobi Meyers Trade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have struck yet another trade.
This time, wheeling and dealing general manager James Gladstone traded a 2026 fourth- and sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who the Jaguars just played in Week 9. So, what do we make of the deal?
This was a move the Jaguars had to make
The short- and long-term picture of the Jaguars' wide receiver room was in bad shape when the new regime was hired this offseason. Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis were not long for the team, and the Jaguars did not have much beyond Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington. Since then, the Jaguars have thrown plenty of darts via free agency (Dyami Brown), the draft (Travis Hunter), and trades (Tim Patrick) to build out a room.
But as things stand today, the Jaguars will not have Hunter for an unknown period of time, Patrick missed Week 9 with an injury, and Brown left Week 9 with an injury. Thomas was also injured in Week 9. The Jaguars have always been looking for a receiver, but the urgency increased over the past week. According to someone with knowledge of the situation, Meyers is not the only receiver the Jaguars looked into, either.
Jaguars should not stop here
With double-digit picks still left for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jaguars should not be done here. No, they should not make their second-round pick or even third-round picks available. But if the Jaguars can find a veteran defensive back, tight end, or defensive lineman who can make a difference as a role player, they should be aggressive.
Simply put, the Jaguars don't need to stop here, and they shouldn't. At 5-3, they have a chance to make a run at the playoffs, and the trade market can only bolster those efforts. Let's see if they make any more moves by 4 p.m.
Meyers can make an impact beyond 2025
Meyers asked for a trade out of Vegas not because he was disgruntled with the franchise, but because he wanted a long-term deal as he entered a contract season. The Jaguars are in a similar situation with Greg Newsome after the Browns trade; they can see how he functions within their building and scheme, while having the ability to keep him beyond 2025.
As things stand today, the Jaguars have Brown and Patrick on expiring deals. Extending Meyers if he plays well would give the Jaguars a solid core four of Meyers, Thomas, Hunter, and Washington entering 2026, which is a step up from most past seasons.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jakobi Meyers trade.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jakobi Meyers trade when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.