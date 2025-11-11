Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Kyle Williams vs. Mack Hollins
The New England Patriots this past week added another win to their name, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-23, to improve to 8-2 on the season. Two players who stepped up in that win for the Pats were rookie WR Kyle Williams and veteran WR Mack Hollins. Here is a breakdown on who to add off the waiver wire between the two in fantasy football.
Mack Hollins
Patriots WR Mack Hollins this past week had his best game of the 2025 season. Against the Buccaneeers, he had six receptions for 106 yards. In week eight, he also had a notable performance, logging seven receptions for 89 yards against the Cleveland Browns. These two games come after him not being a big factor in the receiving game for the majority of the season. He only had one game outside of these two games with 40 or more receiving yards.
The injury of New England WR Kayshon Boutte not being available in week 10 played at least some hand in Hollins' breakout game; however, it can not be completely chalked up to this. Hollins' snap count has ticked up, and that is not only because of injury. In week one, he played in 56% of the Patriots' snaps in week eight, with the top four WRs all healthy for New England. Hollins played in 72% of snaps. This was the second-highest percentage out of the WRs for the game. So with all this being said, yes, injuries play a factor in all of fantasy football, but Hollins' play, despite that, has the potential to have some sustainability.
Kyle Williams
Rookie WR for the New England Patriots, Kyle Williams, has been quiet for the majority of the season. Outside of week 10, he only had two other games with a reception. Adding on his week 10 performance, he still does not have a game with two or more receptions.
With that being said, it was still good to see Williams be on the end of an explosive play against the Buccaneers, as he caught a 72-yard TD. With this game, his fantasy outlook in terms of playability still seems far-fetched; nevertheless, his performance in week 10 is a step in the right direction. He also, like Hollins, has seen his snap count go up in the past two weeks. After logging less than 30% of his team’s snaps through eight games, in the last two, he has played 46% and 56% of snaps.
Final Verdict
In between, who should be a priority add off the waiver wire between Hollins and Williams, Hollins should take priority. This one is a fairly easy choice, just given the production of Hollins compared to Williams alone. Does Williams still have fantasy potential? Yes, it just may not be in the year 2025. Fantasy owners should hold off on adding Williams until he shows some sort of fantasy consistency.
As for Hollins, even if Boutte is back for this week's Thursday night contest, he should still be seen as a potential waiver wire add. Starting him in lineups on Thursday, however, seems a bit iffy, given his opponent. The New York Jets, the Patriots' week 11 opponent, this season are currently allowing the eighth fewest passing yards per game.